ELDRIDGE — Sometimes, the schedule just doesn't line up

Once Pleasant Valley High School's Hayden Evans finished her day at the 2022 Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships, one that featured a title at No. 2 doubles, she didn't eat.

The final day of the tournament was the same night of PV's Prom.

Prom didn't take place on Friday night in 2023, so Evans was overjoyed knowing she could eat. The Spartans discussed Pizza Ranch as an option.

"It is going to feel great," Evans stated.

Eat up, kid.

Evans' 6-3, 6-4 triumph at No. 3 singles clinched the conference title for PV, its eighth in the last nine season, clipping arch rival Bettendorf 16-14.5 at a two-location tournament.

The day started at North Scott High School, then rain caused a delay and eventually it was shifted to Brady Street Stadium.

"It was nerve-wracking this year," Spartans coach Kevin Peterson said. "Lot of determination, lot of fight. All the effort showed today."

It was far from a dominant tourney from the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A. Combined in the nine flights, PV had six finalists and went 1-5 in those matches. Still, it went 2-0 in third place contests and it was just enough to still be on top.

The last three matches on the court were between the Spartans and Bulldogs. The former won two of the three.

"Every match we were going to play meant something," Evans said. "We have the mentality of playing point-by-point. This isn't new to us."

A senior and a first-time singles conference champ, Evans posted three straight-set victories and held frim as the top seed at No. 3 singles. She heads into regionals with an 8-2 record.

"Hayden is a fighter," Peterson said. "She's steady and she puts a lot of energy into it. She laid everything out on the court today. She does what it takes to win and she's got that mental toughness that makes her a winner."

Bettendorf's Andrea Porubcin became a two-time MAC singles and doubles champion as she breezed by PV's Lauren Masengarb 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles then teamed with Allison Halligan at No. 1 doubles and won 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6).

At one point in the second set, Porubcin and Halligan were down 4-1. They rallied to leads 6-5 and on serve, forced a decisive third set. The two seniors grabbed control of the tiebreak and celebrated.

"Allison and I started communicating more," Porubcin said. "In the first set, Allison carried; I was tentative. Throughout the match, I started playing better and she was playing better."

It marked the third straight MAC tourney that Porubcin and Masengarb met in the top-flight singles finals.

Masengarb won Round 1, but Porubcin has won the last two in straight sets.

"Just staying consistent and knowing her game, her weak side and take advantage," Porubcin said. "Using my game to do the best I can."

Central DeWitt, fourth in the team race with 10.5 points, saw Isabelle Pierce and Saydie Roling win MAC titles at No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively.

In year three of the program, the Sabers have their first two-time MAC champion as Pierce won at No. 3 doubles a season ago. She had to storm back and claim a 2-6, 6-2. 1-0 (10-8) over PV's Aarya Joshi.

Joshi beat Pierce in the regular season.

"I knew I had to work harder," Pierce said. "I had to start playing my game. Just get the ball back, play long points. I have the stamina to play those long points."

Assumption, third with 11.5 points, had two champs that needed the distance in Ella Dilulio (No. 2 singles) and the tandem of Mary Rolfstad/Addison Walter (No. 2 doubles). Dilulio lost the first set 1-6 in Eldridge, then won the last two 7-5, 1-0 (10-4) in Davenport.

"The last two sets, I was very focused and I was not getting mad at myself," Dilulio said. "I wanted to give it my all, leave everything on the court."

Rolfstad and Walter played as a duo for just fifth time competitively. They claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8) win for gold.

"That was kind of a difficult situation, not knowing each other strengths and weaknesses that well," Rolfstad said. "We felt strong going into the second set."

North Scott had two champions in No. 6 singles player Madison Wilhusen plus the No. 3 doubles pair of Vianne Jackson and Kaci Johnson.