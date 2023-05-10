There's a victory hat that members of the Pleasant Valley High School girls tennis team dons after a match.

It is a summer hat that provides enough shade. Lauren Masengarb passed off to Jordan Ingram on Wednesday afternoon.

"This is new, it is from Lauren's grandpa," Ingram said. "Anyone on the team gets to wear it."

Masengarb got that honor three times.

The No. 1 singles player in the Spartans' lineup qualified for state in singles for the third straight year as she secured an Iowa Class 2A regional championship, beating Ingram 7-5, 6-0 at PV High School.

Seventh as a freshman and fifth last spring, the right-hander heads to Iowa City on May 26-27 not looking for another medal, but a higher finish.

"I think I do well in both singles and doubles, but I always veer towards singles," Masengarb said. "It has always been my game. I really enjoy it. Heading to state is always exciting, always nerve-wracking."

It will be far from an easy bracket.

Bettendorf's Andrea Porubcin and West Des Moines Valley's Claire Gu are the perennial favorites to meet in the title match. Porubcin beat Masengarb at the Mississippi Athletic Conference championships while Gu clipped Masengarb in straight sets.

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic's Ava Petersen plus Ankeny Centennial and Iowa City West's top-two singles players also made it through to the University of Iowa Tennis Center.

"There is a little pressure, but there is motivation," Masengarb said.

When Masengarb was nine, she started playing tennis. She had given up dance at the time, but there was no guarantee tennis would stick.

Throughout her early athletic days, she would try something then not develop a passion for it. She tried basketball at one point, yet it didn't stick.

Tennis did.

"I did a camp and I loved it," Masengarb said. "I was having a lot of fun and I could feel this is my sport."

Masengarb was dominate on her home courts, posting three straight-set victories and never dropping more than three games in a set until her title match versus Ingram.

PV coach Kevin Peterson felt in order to put two singles into the state tournament, he needed his top-two in the bracket.

"The way they played all year, it is better to put them in singles when I knew I had a doubles team that could also qualify," Peterson said. "I want to send my best singles players to state."

Ingram didn't drop a set in her quarterfinal and semifinal matches, using a powerful forehand and wicked backhand to breeze by her two opponents.

It is the type of potential Peterson saw last year.

"When she's on like today, it is hard to get back to it," he said.

Just a sophomore, Ingram was able to play at state with Aarya Joshi last spring. Now, she'll be by herself on the court and face a regional champion in the opening round.

Which makes Ingram slightly nervous.

"It is a lot more stressful," she said. "I try to take deep breaths to calm myself down. Focus on what I'm doing."

PV's doubles team of Joshi and Hayden Evans rounded out its state qualifiers with a regional title over Linn-Mar's tandem of Kara Kueper and Lauren Steigerwaldt.

Evans and Joshi were a duo two years ago and have come "full circle" as Evans put it in their senior years qualifying for state.

"As of two weeks ago, doubles was not the plan," Evans said. "We were really excited to hear last week. We've tested it in practice and we've had really good results."

Kueper and Steigerwaldt had to stave off the upset-minded pair of Madison Wilshusen and Ella Kuesel of North Scott in the semifinals 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12-10). Joshi and Evans cruised to a straight-set win in the finals.

Joshi gets a second time in attempting to get to the second day at state.

"I think it is amazing," she said. "As a tennis player for three years, we get to finish off seeing the best tennis players in the state play."

Usually the No. 2 doubles occupant in the lineup, Joshi and Evans were upset as the top seed at the MAC Championships last week and motivation filled them to return on top.

They did not drop a set all day, even winning the last five games in the semis after falling behind 2-1.

"When we were playing for third (place), we realized we can play smarter," Joshi said. "We brought that into today."