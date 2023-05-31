Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WAUKEE — The Pleasant Valley High School boys tennis team was the buzzsaw in its Class 2A state quarterfinal against Cedar Rapids Washington.

Then, the Spartans ran into a buzzsaw.

Third-seeded PV blanked the Warriors 5-0, but dropped a 5-0 dual to second-seeded Iowa City West in the semifinals at the 2A state team tournament held at Waukee Northwest High School.

The Spartans will face fifth-seeded Linn-Mar for third place on Thursday at 9 a.m. No stats for PV were reported online.

Girls tennis

Central DeWitt takes third: The Sabers brought home their first-ever state tournament trophy in their third year of existence at the Class 1A state team tennis tournament on Tuesday in Waterloo.

DeWitt was clipped by Clarinda 5-4 in the semis, then triumphed over Pella by the exact same score.

Against the Cardinals, it was tied 3-3 after six singles flights. Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce won in straight sets at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, then Saydie Roling triumphed 6-3, 0-6, 1-0 (10-8) at No. 5 singles.

Third set tiebreaks didn't go the Sabers way in doubles.

All three doubles matches went a full three sets and Clarinda won at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles to claim the dual. All of DeWitt's tandems lost the opening set then rallied in the second to force a third.

Only Owens and Pierce, a state qualifying duo, won.

Against Pella, it was also 3-3 after singles as Owens, Pierce and Roling all won with the Owens needing three sets to head into doubles knotted up. Owens and Pierce won at No. 2 doubles and the Sabers top doubles team of Lexy Cooper and Brooke Bloom secured a 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-2) victory to end the season with a top-three finish.