Justin Sehlin hates losing but loves second chances.
So when the No. 1 singles player for the Pleasant Valley boys tennis team found out he’d be facing Linn-Mar’s No. 1 player Luke VanDonslear Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, Sehlin embraced the opportunity.
“Any time you lose, you obviously want to come back and do better,” he said. "Once I saw that substate pairing, I was pretty excited."
The senior got revenge in what turned out to be a dual-clinching win for the second-ranked Spartans.
Sehlin went to his backhand at match point to break VanDonslear’s serve and triumph in straight sets to put the finishing touches on a 5-0 victory over fifth-ranked Linn-Mar at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
It marks the second time in the last three years and third overall PV will make the trip to Ankeny on May 28 for the team state semifinals.
“I executed a little bit better this time and I think that's why I was able to pull it out,” Sehlin said.
Sehlin, up 3-0 in the second set after winning the first set 6-3, dropped the next two games.
It led PV head coach Randy Brockhage to some encouragement.
"He's such a student of the game," Brockhage said. "Telling him to move your feet and play to your strengths."
After holding serve to make it 5-4, Sehlin felt confident in his ability to break VanDonslear.
As did Brockhage.
"All the pressure was going to be on Luke and that would play into Justin's favor," Brockhage said.
Once Sehlin won the match, the Spartans' celebration began.
"This puts in it into perspective that we actually can do well at state," Jake Dolphin said. "It'll be fun."
With heavy rain impacting the area, the meet was moved to Moline. The location change didn’t faze the Spartans.
Cruising 5-0 over Cedar Falls in the substate final set up a rematch with the Lions, who they beat 5-1 on April 26.
The Spartans, who moved to 11-0 in duals on the season, jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage with straight-set victories by Nathan Wong (No. 2), Muneeb Nadeem (No. 4) and Kiran Marla (No. 5).
Dolphin had to battle adversity in order to claim his victory.
After winning the first set 6-0, Dolphin found himself down 2-1 to start the second set. He needed to break the serve of Kartik Tharwani in order to regain control.
The freshman did just that.
Dolphin turned it around to lead 3-2 and held serve the rest of the match to claim the second set 6-4.
"The momentum was all in his favor," Dolphin said. "It was a good swing."
Brockhage felt his No. 3 singles player didn't play his best, but did just enough to win.
"His opponent wasn't laying down," he said. "So Jake needed to get his act together, and he did."
The Spartans now await their semifinal opponent. It will most likely be third-ranked Waukee, who the Spartans beat 5-4 in the final regular season dual.
"Focus on Waukee and just think about that first match," Brockhage said. "We'll come in pretty confident knowing we'll be in a dog fight."