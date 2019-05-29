Pleasant Valley's Lauren Hird returns a volley with teammate Kayla Nutt in the background in a doubles match against Iowa City West on Wednesday during first-round action of the girls Class 2A state tennis tournament held at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline. Pleasant Valley won 6-2, 6-2.
Bettendorf's Lydiah Kennedy returns a volley against Alli Gustafson of Ankeny Centennial on Wednesday during first-round action of the girls Class 2A state tennis tournament held at the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline. Gustafson won the match 6-2, 6-3.
Kayla Nutt and Lauren Hird were expecting to play their second-round match inside the Quad-City Tennis Club in Moline.
One hour later, the Pleasant Valley tandem drove up to the tennis courts at Bettendorf High School with no warm up against the third-seeded duo of Krisha and Mira Keeran from Cedar Falls.
“It’s like our home court,” Nutt said of the tennis club. “Moving from indoors to outdoors, you have to deal with wind, bugs and the sun. It was definitely an adjustment.”
Dropping that match in straight sets, Nutt and Hird were either one match away from earning a top-8 finish or seeing their season come to an abrupt end.
They accomplished the former.
Triumphing 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 over Natalie Kaiser and Riley O’Donnell from Dubuque Senior in the second round of the consolation bracket Wednesday advanced Nutt and Hird to the second day of the Class 2A state singles/doubles tournament.
They’ll face Joyce Sun and Ava Hash of Dubuque Hempstead in the consolation semifinals this morning. A win will have them play for fifth place, while a loss will see them play for seventh.
“Knowing that all the work paid off, is a great feeling,” Nutt said.
Nutt and Hird faced the Keeran sisters during team state last week, a match that was brought to a stop when the Tigers clinched the dual at five points.
Hird, a senior transfer from Alleman, admitted they felt overconfident for the rematch.
“We just couldn’t string four points together,” she said.
When the Spartans' No. 1 doubles team went up 2-1 in the first set, the Keeran sisters responded by winning the next 11 games to cruise to a 6-2, 6-0 victory.
“They know they’re not invincible,” PV head coach Eric Crawford said. “They (the Keeran sisters) played lights out.”
Nutt and Hird bounced back in the first set against Kaiser and O’Donnell, taking a commanding 5-2 lead.
Then, things went awry in a flash.
The Rams pair won the next two games and held serve to force a tiebreak, where they went up 5-4 and were serving for the first set.
Back-to-back double faults and a Hird overhand winner gave the Spartans the first-set victory.
“We were taken by surprise,” Hird said. “The only thing I could think in my head was ‘Please go in.’ As soon as it did, it was a big rush. We had a real shot at this.”
After getting broken to go down 3-2 in the second set, Nutt and Hird held serve then broke Senior’s serve to go up 4-3. They held and broke again to win the match.
Today will mark the final time Nutt, a junior, and Hird will play high school tennis together.
“Wanting to play our best for the last time,” Hird said.
That tandem was the only in the Q-C area to advance to the second day.
PV’s Ramya Subramaniam went 1-2 in her first state tournament appearance. The sophomore dropped her first-round match in straight sets and won her consolation first round 6-4, 6-2 before falling in the consolation second round.
“The light switch kind of came on during regionals,” Crawford said. “Took a lot of errors out of her game. She’s going to be a force the next couple of years.”
Bettendorf senior Lydiah Kennedy dropped both her matches in straight sets in her first and only state appearance. She played the last three seasons as the top singles player in the Bulldogs lineup.
“She’s improved every year,” Bulldogs head coach Ron Stout said. “For the last couple years, it’s been a privilege to watch her improve to take over that role.”
Clinton’s top two doubles teams went 0-2 in the tournament. Mackenzie Lange and Kylie Housenga lost both their matches in straight sets, while Kaylee Camp and Abby Struble battled in their second match before falling in a third set tiebreaker.
All four return for the River Queens next spring.
“They had a good effort for their first time to state,” Clinton head coach Cindy Rasche said. “Anytime you have good competition and battle like they did today, it’ll help them in future events.”