PV doubles teams place third and fourth at state

CEDAR RAPIDS — Pleasant Valley’s doubles team of Nathan Barlow and Luke Brunsvold finished third in the Iowa Class 2A state tennis tournament Saturday and they had to defeat a very familiar opponent to do it.

Barlow and Brunsvold topped PV’s other doubles team of Mazen Alsheikha and Gavin Pangan in the third-place match on the final day of the tournament at Coe College.

The Spartans also got a seventh-place finish in singles from Jake Dolphin, who split a pair of matches Saturday.

Barlow and Brunsvold suffered a 7-6, 6-2 loss to No. 1-seeded Quinn Monson and Kaden Taylor of Waukee in one of the semifinal matches in the morning while Alsheikha and Pangan were losing to the Iowa City West duo of Mukundan Katurirangan and Luka Chackalackal.

Monson and Taylor ended up defeating Katurirangan and Chackalackal 6-3, 6-3 for the championship.

