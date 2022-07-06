Quad-Cities All-Area boys tennis team

Iowa player of the year

Jake Dolphin, sr., Pleasant Valley: The Spartans' No. 1 singles player rolled through the season, winning his first 20 matches, the Mississippi Athletic Conference title, a district championship and finished second at the Class 2A state tournament. Dolphin didn't drop a set until his state title match against Dowling's Daniel Lu. He paced the Spartans to a second-place finish as a team at the state tournament.

Illinois player of the year

Nicholas Patrick, fr., Alleman: Patrick finished the season 25-0 to win the school’s first state tennis title at the Class 1A meet this spring. The Western Big 6 Conference and Class 1A sectional singles champion won every match this season in straight sets and was the first Illinois Quad-City state singles champion since Moline Belgian foreign exchange student Olivier Beauclercq won as a senior in 1996. Patrick helped Alleman place fifth as a one-man team at the state meet, which is also the school’s highest finish ever.

First team

Singles

Ankit Rajvanshi, so., Moline: Illinois state singles qualifier was runner-up at the Class 2A sectional. He placed fourth in singles at the Big 6 meet.

Noah Gehler, fr., Bettendorf: First team all-MAC selection was 11-2 while splitting time between No. 1 and 2 singles. Finished second at No. 1 singles at the conference meet.

Zach Johnson, North Scott: First team all-MAC selection was 16-5 and finished third at No. 1 singles. Helped the Lancers finish third at the district meet.

Doubles

Brady Adams, sr./Nathan Barlow, sr., PV: Pleasant Valley duo rolled through postseason play, capturing a district title and finishing second at the Class 2A state tournament. Barlow placed in each of his last two years after finishing third in doubles as a junior.

Alex Slaymaker, jr./Samuel Robinson, jr., Geneseo: The Maple Leafs duo won the Western Big 6 doubles title, helping Geneseo win the school's first conference team title. Slaymaker also placed fourth at his Class 1A sectional and won a consolation match in state singles.

Dylan Kastner, sr./Kawl Mang, sr., United Township: The Panthers duo was runner-up at the Western Big 6 meet and finished third at the Class 2A sectional to qualify for state.

Honorable mention

Alleman: Connor Andersen, jr.; Lincoln Dorsey, jr.

Assumption: Ryan Thomas, sr.; Tyler Welch, jr.

Bettendorf: Mark Brooks, jr.; Grant Carkner, sr.; Robert Matera, so.; Jack Reilly, jr.

Camanche: Luke Goble, sr.; Chase Sbertoli, sr.

Central DeWitt: Landon Schroeder, so.

Clinton: Jacob Feddersen, fr.; Blake Haskell, so.; Brody Manemann, sr.

Davenport Central: Jacob Fee, jr.; Darrian Helstrom, so.

Davenport North: Joey Stieger, sr.

Davenport West: Leart Damoni, jr.; Adam Shipley, fr.

Geneseo: Sam Mosbarger, so.; Connor Nelson, jr.; Logan Pardoe, sr.; Eric Vergane, jr.

Moline: Deepak Badri, jr.; Ishank Pujari, jr.

Muscatine: Douglas Custis, sr.; Sam Emmert, jr.; Braden Hufford, sr.

North Scott: Eli Engelkes, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Folu Adekunle, so.; Mazen Alsheikha, sr.; Aaron Ingram, sr.; Jatin Kodavatiganti, fr.; Gavin Pangan, sr.

Rock Island: Julian Anderson, sr.; Ethan Smithson, jr.