Quad-Cities All-Area girls tennis team

Iowa player of the year

Andrea Porubcin, jr., Bettendorf: Porubcin went 18-1 as the Bulldogs' No. 1 singles player and won 27 sets to just one loss. She captured a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship at No. 1 singles after finishing as runner-up in 2021. Partnered with Elizabeth Alves to win a MAC title at No. 1 doubles and a third-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament.

Illinois player of the year

Kate Rector, jr., Alleman: The state qualifier placed third in singles at the Class 1A sectional, winning three straight consolation matches to finish 3-2 at the state meet last fall. Rector was the Western Big 6 Conference singles champion with a 6-2, 6-0 rout over Quincy's Lily Hayes in the final. Rector closed the season 26-5.

First team

Singles

Anna Current, jr., Clinton: Went 18-5 and won the MAC title at No. 2 singles and partnered with Abby Struble to finish fourth in doubles at the Class 2A state tournament.

Camille Keys, sr., Moline: State singles qualifier was runner-up at the Class 2A sectional meet and placed third in singles at the Western Big 6 meet.

Lauren Masengarb, so., Pleasant Valley: MAC runner-up at No. 1 singles battled injury to go 9-4 on the season and help lead the Spartans to a conference team title. Finished fifth at the Class 2A state meet.

Maitreyi Shrikhande, sr., Davenport Central: Headed to play at Augustana College, she was a first team all-MAC selection after finishing third at the MAC meet at No. 1 singles and won a consolation match at the state singles tournament.

Abby Struble, sr., Clinton: First team all-conference went 16-6 at singles and partnered with Anna Current to finish runner-up in doubles at the MAC meet and fourth at the Class 2A state tournament.

Doubles

Elizabeth Alves, sr./Andrea Porubcin, jr., Bettendorf: Duo combined to win the MAC title at No. 1 doubles, captured a regional doubles title and finished third at the Class 2A state tournament

Ella Dilulio, jr./Allison Halligan, jr., Assumption: Finished second at the Class 1A state meet and helped the Knights finish third at the Class 1A state team meet.

Zayda Graham, so./Sarah Gustafson, sr., Moline: Big 6 champions finished third at Class 2A sectional to qualify for state. Gustafson was a part of three straight Big 6 doubles titles for the Maroons.

Ali Rapps, sr./Annie Turpin, sr., Geneseo: Big 6 runner-up in doubles placed third in doubles at the Class 1A sectional and won one consolation match at the state tournament

Honorable mention

Alleman: Abby Miller, sr.; Annie Rouse, jr.

Assumption: Shannon Bush, sr.; Mary Rolfstad, jr.; Helen Sons, jr.; Lexis Timmerman, sr.

Bettendorf: Grace Moore, jr.; Emma Porter, sr.

Camanche: Elise Davison, so.

Central DeWitt: Lexy Cooper, jr.; Paige Owens, jr.; Isabelle Pierce, so.; Audrey Small, sr.

Clinton: Olivia Bailey, sr.; Sescie Haan, fr.; Jayden Kissack, sr.

Davenport Central: Netty Kanter, so.; Kelly Lowe, so.; Maitreyi Shrikhande, sr.

Davenport North: Lily Norgard, sr.; Samantha Wingate, sr.

Davenport West: Carleigh Argenta, sr.; Sarah Bernick, sr.

Geneseo: Danielle Beach, jr.; Tara Bomleny, jr.; Mia Kelly, so.

Kewanee: Maya Davis, sr.; Shayla Hufford, sr.

Maquoketa: Jenna Wiebenga, sr.

Moline: Dhruvi Sharma, so.; Charis Wang, sr.; Karenna Zemek, fr.

Muscatine: Grace Brookhart, jr.; Zara Stoltzfus, fr.

North Scott: Olive Khoury, fr.; Megan Reese, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Hayden Evans, jr.; Shravani Inampudi, jr.; Jordan Ingram, fr.; Aarya Joshi, jr.; Kavya Kalathur, sr.; Trinity O'Brien, sr.

Rock Island: Alexis Engels, jr.; Leah Kitterman, fr.; Alayna McKinley, so.; Hlaing Oo, sr.

