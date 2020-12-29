Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls tennis team

Players of the year
Lauren Myers, sr., and Sarah Gustafson, jr., Moline: There was no state tournament in Illinois this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Myers and Gustafson would have qualified after winning the Class 2A sectional doubles title. The duo, with a 16-3 doubles mark, won the Western Big 6 Conference doubles title as well for a second straight year. They helped the Maroons claim back-to-back sectional titles and a third straight Big 6 title. Myers finished her career as a four-time state doubles qualifier.
First team
Monika Birski, sr., Moline: Fourth in singles at sectionals in Class 2A, Birski was the Western Big 6 Conference singles champion and compiled a 17-5 mark. She finished her career as a four-time state qualifier, going twice in doubles with Lauren Myers.
Matti Brower, sr., Moline: She had a 15-7 doubles record with Zayda Graham. They won the opening 2A sectional doubles match against the fourth seed. She placed third at Big 6 tourney.
Emma Claeys, sr., Geneseo: She would have been a state qualifier after placing fourth in doubles at the sectional tournament. Was fourth at Big 6 tournament in doubles, 12-8 record with partner Emma Dunker.
Emma Dunker, sr., Geneseo: Would have been a state qualifier after placing fourth in doubles at the sectional tournament with Claeys. Was fourth at Big 6 tournament, 12-8 record with Claeys and finished career as two-time state doubles qualifier.
Zayda Graham, fr., Moline: Registered a 15-7 doubles record with Matti Brower. The duo won the opening match at the 2A sectional tournament against the No. 4 seed.
Camille Keys, jr., Moline: Placed fourth in singles at the Big 6 tournament, finished with a 17-5 singles record and prevailed in her opening match at the 2A sectional tournament.
Kate Rector, so., Alleman: Teamed with her sister, Lucy, to claim a Class 1A sectional doubles title and would have qualified for the state tournament. She was a Big 6 doubles runner-up and finished 17-2, the only losses coming to Moline's Lauren Myers and Sarah Gustafson.
Lucy Rector, sr., Alleman: Teamed with her sister, Kate, to win a 1A sectional doubles title, finish second at the Big 6 meet and post a 17-2 record. She closes her career as a two-time state doubles qualifier.
Reese Williams, jr., United Township: Compiled a 16-3 record in singles and was runner-up at the Big 6 tourney to Moline's Monika Birski. Williams made it to the second round of sectionals before falling to Birski.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Abby Miller, Anne Rouse, Alexis Engels. Geneseo: Chloe Adams, Alison Bowers, Ali Rapps, Annie Turpin.
Note: Selections include state qualifiers (sectional semifinalists) and conference semifinalists. Honorable mention selections posted one sectional win.