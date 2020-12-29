Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois girls tennis team

Players of the year

Lauren Myers, sr., and Sarah Gustafson, jr., Moline: There was no state tournament in Illinois this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Myers and Gustafson would have qualified after winning the Class 2A sectional doubles title. The duo, with a 16-3 doubles mark, won the Western Big 6 Conference doubles title as well for a second straight year. They helped the Maroons claim back-to-back sectional titles and a third straight Big 6 title. Myers finished her career as a four-time state doubles qualifier.

First team

Monika Birski, sr., Moline: Fourth in singles at sectionals in Class 2A, Birski was the Western Big 6 Conference singles champion and compiled a 17-5 mark. She finished her career as a four-time state qualifier, going twice in doubles with Lauren Myers.

Matti Brower, sr., Moline: She had a 15-7 doubles record with Zayda Graham. They won the opening 2A sectional doubles match against the fourth seed. She placed third at Big 6 tourney.

Emma Claeys, sr., Geneseo: She would have been a state qualifier after placing fourth in doubles at the sectional tournament. Was fourth at Big 6 tournament in doubles, 12-8 record with partner Emma Dunker.