River Queens claim MAC girls tennis title

Clinton overcame adversity along the way.

Senior Emily Manemann went down with an injury during her No. 2 doubles final in the second set. She couldn't continue.

Besides defaulting that match, Manemann also couldn't go in the No. 5 singles final.

Others picked up the slack for the River Queens.

Abbey Strubble and Current rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-5) win over the top seed from Bettendorf in the No. 1 doubles final.

Kailyn Keefer and Jayden Kissack teamed for a 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (11-9) victory at No. 3 doubles.

"When we heard about (Emily), we knew we needed to dig deep and pull one out for the team," Current said. "After last season got canceled, we knew we really wanted it today."

Current, Keefer and Kissack won singles titles at Nos. 3, 4 and 6, respectively.

Keefer and Kissack both dropped the first sets but rallied to win in a super tiebreaker.

"It shows as a team we can come back if we're struggling," Keefer said. "We have teammates to support us from outside the court that lift our spirits up.