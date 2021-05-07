Rubik's Cube expert Brunsvold helps PV achieve perfection at MAC meet

"It means a lot because we play year-round and we're always working for this goal, but our goals are a lot higher than this," Barlow said. "Our goal is way beyond MAC. It has been state.

"We lost to (top-ranked) Waukee 7-2 (on April 30), so we're still hung up on that."

Even with its No. 2 singles player, Brady Adams, sidelined with injury, nobody came close to preventing PV from perfection.

Of the 18 sets the Spartans played on Friday, they never allowed the opponent to win more than two games.

Jake Dolphin, Barlow, Mazen Alsheikha, Gavin Pangan, Brunsvold and Folu Adekunle were the singles champions in flights one through six, respectively.

Senior Kyle Sehlin teamed with Dolphin for the crown at No. 1 doubles while Alsheikha and Pangan remained unbeaten on the year with a title at No. 3 doubles.

"It is something to be proud of, something to appreciate, but it also is just one step of a few we still have left as far as our goals," PV coach Randy Brockhage said.

Bettendorf snatched second place with 11 points, followed by North Scott (9), Davenport Assumption (8.5) and Central DeWitt (6).