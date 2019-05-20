ELDRIDGE — Different school. Different state. Different season. Same result.
After making consecutive trips to the Illinois state tennis tournament in doubles as a member of the Rock Island Alleman program, Hird will get an opportunity to play in her first Iowa state meet Tuesday.
Pleasant Valley rolled to regional wins over Dubuque Senior (5-1) and Bettendorf (5-0) on Monday afternoon at the North Scott tennis facility to earn its fifth straight trip to the Class 2A team state tournament.
"It was a lot to comprehend how everything works being that it is so different," Hird said. "It is such an amazing experience to be there for your teammates the whole time pumping each other up. There is nothing like it."
Illinois plays its girls tennis in the fall, and it doesn't have a specific dual team title. Team champions are determined off the individual state singles and doubles tournament.
"It has been nice to experience tennis on this side of the river," Hird said.
Hird said personal issues were the reason she decided to transfer from Alleman to PV this season.
She plays No. 2 singles for the Spartans, who are 10-0 in duals going into a state quarterfinal against Cedar Falls (16-1) at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Iowa Tennis Center in Iowa City.
Hird also qualified for next week's individual state doubles tournament at Bettendorf High School with teammate Kayla Nutt.
"Lauren fits in really well with our team, and a lot of that is the offseason tennis stuff at the club," PV coach Eric Crawford said. "It wasn't like a totally new person coming in. She's a senior and been through the ropes.
"She's been a really good leader. When she's done, she's always out there helping the other kids and being a positive role model."
Nutt and Aabha Joshi are the only two players in PV's varsity lineup that were part of last year's third-place state finish.
The Spartans have leaned on their depth. They didn't drop a set at Nos. 3, 4, 5 or 6 singles in either dual.
"Our one through six has a range of different skills," junior Sakshi Lawande said. "We have a variety of different looks on how to play tennis, and it makes our team stronger."
PV has won 76 of 79 duals during this five-year run. Cedar Falls will pose a stiff challenge, led by sisters Krisha and Mira Keeran.
"We'll be prepared for it," Lawande said. "We might have to work a little harder, but if we keep the same mindset, we can work through it."