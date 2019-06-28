The Pleasant Valley boys' tennis team qualified its entire lineup for the individual state tournament for the first time in school history this spring.
After a season which ended with a state runner-up team trophy, the Spartans are at the center of this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro boys tennis team.
Led by Class 2A state runner-up Justin Sehlin, PV has three singles players and a doubles team on the top unit.
Muneeb Nadeem and Brady Adams also were first-team selections in singles while Nathan Wong and Jake Dolphin, who took third at state, are one of three doubles teams on the first squad.
Moline's Dylan Wiemers, the Western Big Six champion in singles, also is on the top team along with Bettendorf state doubles placewinners Jozef Porubcin and Yash Singh.
Alleman's Lily Schoeck headlines the girls team. Winner of 67 singles matches the past two seasons, the Big Six and sectional champion placed among the top 16 at state in Illinois Class 1A.
Kayla Nutt, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion at No. 1 singles who teamed with Lauren Hird for a district crown and fifth-place state medal, is among three PV girls on the top team along with Hird and sophomore Ramya Subramaniam.
Moline's Monika Birski and Lauren Myers, state qualifiers in Illinois, headline the three first-team doubles squads.
Boys
First team
Singles
Brady Adams, fr., Pleasant Valley: One of two freshmen in the Spartans' lineup, he was Mississippi Athletic Conference champion at No. 5 singles and district runner-up to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament. He was a win from a top-eight finish at state tournament.
Jesse Dyer, jr., Alleman: Qualified for the Illinois Class 1A state tournament and won two matches there. Dyer was third at sectionals and fourth in singles at the Western Big Six meet. He finished season with 20 victories.
Mike Miniter, jr., Davenport Central: Miniter earned his first trip to the Class 2A state singles tournament with a district championship. He finished second at the conference meet in the No. 1 flight.
Muneeb Nadeem, sr., Pleasant Valley: Dropped only one game in three matches at MAC tournament to earn the title at No. 4 singles. Teamed with Kiran Marla for an eighth-place finish at 2A state tournament in doubles.
Justin Sehlin, sr., Pleasant Valley: Headed to Gustavus Adolphus, Sehlin posted a 25-3 singles record and was Class 2A state runner-up, matching the best singles finish in school history. He claimed his second consecutive MAC title in the No. 1 flight and second district crown.
Dylan Wiemers, jr., Moline: An Illinois Class 2A state singles qualifier, Wiemers collected a Big Six Conference singles title and was sectional runner-up. He finished season 26-8 in singles.
Doubles
Bettendorf (Yash Singh, sr./Jozef Porubcin, jr.): After repeating as MAC champions at No. 1 doubles, Singh and Porubcin teamed for a district title and placed fifth at the Class 2A state tournament, their second state medal together. Porubcin also was the MAC champion in the No. 2 singles flight.
Moline (Mason Lapaczonek, jr./Bhanu Pujari, jr.): After placing fourth in doubles at the conference meet, they were second at sectionals to qualify for Illinois 2A state tournament.
Pleasant Valley (Nathan Wong, sr./Jake Dolphin, fr.): The partnership was first at districts, second at MAC in the No. 1 flight and third at the 2A state tournament. Wong was MAC runner-up at No. 2 singles and Dolphin was champion at No. 3 singles.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Sean Gelski, sr. Bettendorf: Ryan Witcraft, so.; Stuart Swearingen, sr.; Will Luebke, jr. Clinton: Andrew Brisch, jr. Davenport North: Spencer Wakeland, sr.; Nate Williams, sr.; Carter Josund, sr. Geneseo: Luke Chaney, sr.; Mason Miller, so.; Ryan Morgan, jr.; Thomas Robinson, so.; Mason Smith, so.; Griffin Tracey, sr. Moline: Thomas McCormick, jr.; Collin Meyer, jr. Pleasant Valley: Kiran Marla, jr. United Township: Bennett Downey, jr.
Girls
First team
Singles
Lauren Hird, sr., Pleasant Valley: In her only season at PV following a transfer from Alleman, Hird occupied the No. 2 spot in the Spartans' lineup. She was second at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament in singles, won a regional doubles crown and placed fifth at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament.
Lydiah Kennedy, sr., Bettendorf: The team's No. 1 player finished third at the MAC meet in the top flight and qualified for the 2A state tournament in singles following a regional championship in straight sets.
Kayla Nutt, so., Pleasant Valley: A repeat all-metro choice, Nutt was undefeated at No. 1 singles against conference opponents and took first in singles and doubles at MAC. She teamed with Hird for a regional doubles title and placed fifth at the 2A state tournament.
Lily Schoeck, sr., Alleman: A four-time all-metro selection, she placed in the top 16 at the Illinois Class 1A state tournament. The Western Big Six Conference champion and sectional champion was 33-4 in singles. She'll continue tennis career at Division III Augustana.
Ramya Subramaniam, so., Pleasant Valley: Took the MAC crown in the No. 4 flight and followed with a regional singles title to qualify for state. She recorded one win at the 2A state tournament, just outside the top eight.
Reese Williams, fr., United Township: Qualified for the Illinois Class 2A state singles tournament following a fourth-place finish at sectionals. She was third place in singles at the Big Six meet.
Doubles
Assumption (Lauren Dilulio, sr./Caroline Bush, sr.): Tandem placed third at conference in the No. 1 doubles flight, won a regional title and took fifth at the Class 1A state tourney in Iowa City. Bush was conference champion at No. 2 singles.
Clinton (Kaylee Camp, jr./Abby Struble, fr.): The River Queens' top doubles team was second at MAC and regional champion at North Scott to qualify for the state tournament. Camp was second at No. 1 singles at MAC.
Moline (Monika Birski, so./Lauren Myers, so.): On last year's all-Metro team, the duo was Big Six champions, finished second at the Bradley-Bourbonnais sectional and reached the second day of the Illinois Class 2A state tournament.
Honorable mention
Alleman: Brooke McKeown, jr.; Lucy Rector, so. Assumption: Julia Thomas, jr. Clinton: Kylie Housenga, jr.; Mackenzie Lange, so. Davenport Central: Laura Sitz, jr.; Maitreyi Shrikhande, fr.; Alexis Huntley, jr. Geneseo: Emma Dunker, so.; Mary Thomas, jr. Moline: Makayla Castillo, sr.; Olivia Sander, sr.; Sarah Gustafson, fr. Pleasant Valley: Bel Goedert, jr.; Aabha Joshi, jr.; Sakshi Lawande, jr.