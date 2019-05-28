URBANDALE, Iowa — The first state team championship in program history will have to wait at least another year.
After rolling through the postseason with lopsided dual victories, Pleasant Valley ran into a buzzsaw in the championship dual of the Class 2A state tournament Tuesday afternoon at the Lifetime Athletic courts.
Iowa City West captured its sixth title in eight years with a 5-1 victory over PV. The semifinal and championship duals were moved indoors because of inclement weather.
Still, the runner-up finish was the best in school history for the Spartans (12-1) and marked their second top-four showing in three years.
"It seems like at least today, and probably most days, Iowa City West is a bit better than us," PV coach Randy Brockhage said.
Brockhage's team defeated third-seeded Waukee 5-1 in the morning semifinals. Justin Sehlin, Jake Dolphin, Muneeb Nadeem, Kiran Marla and Brady Adams collected singles wins in straight sets to clinch the dual.
It was PV's second win over Waukee this season. In the earlier dual, PV lost three of four matches in a super tiebreak.
"To me, (Waukee) is a team pretty similar to us, but I sensed we were just a notch better than them," Brockhage said.
The Spartans couldn't carry the momentum into the afternoon.
Other than Dolphin's three-set win at No. 3 singles, Iowa City West won the remaining five singles matches in straight sets. It was the ninth team championship for the Trojans, the eighth under coach Mitch Gross.
Brockhage admitted Sam Shin's win over Sehlin at No. 1 was a turning point. Sehlin beat Shin earlier in the season at the Muscatine Invitational.
"When Justin went down, that kind of indicated to me it was going to be tough," Brockhage said. "I knew it was going to be an uphill battle for us."
It was a banner season for PV, which had two doubles teams and Sehlin place at the individual state tournament last weekend in Cedar Rapids.
In rolling to a Mississippi Athletic Conference title, PV swept or allowed just one match win in 11 of its 12 dual victories this season.
"All in all, these guys definitely played well and we had a very solid team," Brockhage said. "It was nice to have two freshmen part of it, a great experience for them and helps us get through the transition of losing three seniors.
"I'm hoping we get a lot of benefit from it."
The Spartans graduate Sehlin, No. 2 Nathan Wong and Nadeem at No. 4. Still, with what Brockhage calls the best freshman class he's ever had, PV should be positioned well for another deep run next spring.
He had several underclassmen who didn't play make the trip Tuesday.
"I wanted to plant the seed a little bit, and have them set some goals from what they saw," Brockhage said. "I hope and anticipate that this really can add fuel to the program and to the kids.
"I'm pretty positive about the way things are going."