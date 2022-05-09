Spartans claim district title, send six players to state

Folu Adekunle was Pleasant Valley High School's No. 7 tennis player last year as a freshman. He flirted back and forth between Nos. 4 and 5 singles this season as a sophomore.

Still, he earned the trust of his team to be placed in the singles draw at Monday's Class 2A district tournament and that was rewarded.

Adekunle finished second behind teammate Jake Dolphin as the pair secured trips to the state individual tournament with top-two finishes at the district tournament at North Scott High School. PV finished with 30 points and sent all six of its players in Monday's lineup to the individual state tournament May 24-25 in Cedar Rapids.

"I'm pretty proud of where I am but I feel like I could have been more," Adekunle said. "I felt pretty confident playing my first two matches, it was just the final I was kind of worried about."

Dubuque Senior finished second with 12.5 points thanks to a third-place doubles win by Cameron O'Donnell and Andrew Day over Clinton's Brody Manemann and Blake Haskell. The win gave the Rams a half-point more than North Scott, which will travel to Dubuque Friday for a preliminary substate dual.

Adekunle moved to the United States from Nigeria when he was 7. His dad, Ayo, was a soccer player on the Nigerian national team and Folu grew up playing soccer. He picked up a tennis racket in seventh grade and while he started out playing both sports, he decided fairly quickly he just wanted to focus on tennis.

"I used to be pretty good at soccer but I wasn't training as much and I was getting better at tennis so I switched the focus to tennis," Adekunle said. "My dad doesn't know anything about tennis, he just pushes me to play the best I can."

He spent this past summer training in Florida and played in tournaments over the fall.

After not seeing much varsity time last year, he has now developed into a strong player as the team's only non-senior in Monday's lineup.

"I have a lot of confidence in Folu," PV coach Randy Brockhage said. "Folu has put in the time, in the offseason he's gone to great lengths to improve his game. He's done what you want a player to do, not lose their racket over the offseason, to keep getting better and he's done that."

Adekunle's insertion into the singles lineup allowed Brady Adams to move to doubles, where he partnered with Nathan Barlow to beat teammates Mazen Alsheikha and Gavin Pangan 6-1, 6-2 in the final to send both doubles teams to state. For Alsheikha, Pangan and Barlow, it's a repeat trip, while for Adams, he returns to state for the first time since his freshman season after battling a wrist injury last year. Alsheikha and Pangan teamed to finish fourth last year while Barlow finished third paired with now graduated Luke Brunsvold.

"I'm pumped for (Brady)," Dolphin said. "I know he really wanted it last year and it upset him, it would upset anyone and right now I know he's really happy."

After sending five of six players to the individual state tournament last year, PV was driven to send all six this year, and did so in dominant fashion. The Spartans didn't drop a set, and outside of the matches where they faced off against teammates, PV dropped just nine games on the day.

"We've had that as a goal all season but it's one of those goals you're kind of afraid to wish for because you don't want to jinx yourself," Brockhage said. "The boys have been working hard and we've been trying to get them in the mindset of getting better and peaking at the right time, which isn't yet."

Dolphin led the way, cruising to a second straight singles district title, beating Adekunle 6-2, 6-1 in the final. He returns to state looking to improve on last year's seventh-place finish.

"I'm just hoping I can learn from that experience, I kind of didn't handle the nerves and the pressure well in the first round and I played a really good opponent, too," Dolphin said. "I'm hoping I can build on what I've learned and do better, I think I'm in a better mindset to perform better.

"My game's developed, I have more weapons like my serve, I'm hitting my forehand better than I was last year too so I do feel more confident than I was last year at this point."

