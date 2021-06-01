Spartans finish third at team state tennis

ANKENY — After winning four out of six singles matches Tuesday morning, the Pleasant Valley High School boys tennis team needed just one doubles win to secure a spot in the Iowa Class 2A state championship.

Iowa City West prevented it from happening.

In a dual that lasted around 7 hours, Iowa City West swept all three doubles matches, two in three sets, to pull out a 5-4 semifinal win at the Prairie Ridge Sports Complex.

According to PV coach Randy Brockhage, it is believed to be one of the longest semifinal duals in state history.

PV responded with a 5-0 victory over West Des Moines Valley to finish third place, the program's third top-four finish in the last five years. Top-seeded Waukee beat Iowa City West 5-3 for its first team title.

Jake Dolphin, Brady Adams, Luke Brunsvold and Gavin Pangan pulled out singles wins for the Spartans in the dual against the Trojans. Dolphin avenged a loss from last week's individual state singles tournament with a 6-4, 7-6 decision over Eli Young.

PV's Nathan Barlow nearly ended the dual in singles, but lost in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 6-7 (4-7).