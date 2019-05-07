CLINTON, Iowa — Opponents often would pick on Kayla Nutt's forehand last season.
Even though she had a wealth of success for Pleasant Valley's girls tennis team in her freshman season at No. 3 singles, Nutt admits she was fairly inconsistent with her forehand.
She made it a priority in the offseason to turn a weakness into a strength.
Occupying the top spot in PV's lineup this spring, Nutt relied on her ground strokes to pull out a 6-3, 6-4 win in the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship match over Clinton's Kaylee Camp on Tuesday.
"That forehand is a lot smoother, a lot more of a weapon than it was in the past," PV coach Eric Crawford said.
The Spartans pocketed their sixth consecutive MAC title with eight championships in the nine flights. PV finished with 26 points, 10.5 more than runner-up Clinton.
It was an unconventional conclusion to the tournament.
The championship matches started at North Scott's courts in Eldridge, but rain resulted in the last three singles matches finishing indoors at the River Cities Tennis & Pickleball Complex in Clinton.
Nutt used the 35-minute van ride to her advantage. After winning the first set against Camp, she trailed in the second set when play was halted.
"I was rushing things in that second set, so when we moved indoors, I calmed down my nerves and got a fresh start," Nutt said.
It has been an adjustment for Nutt moving to the top of the lineup. Lily Feldman held that position for PV the past four years.
"There is a little more pressure and a lot tougher competition," Nutt said, "but it has been nice to still have Lily as a role model and give me some tips."
Nutt spent considerable time in the summer and fall months working with coaches at the Thrive Academy on her forehand. The main focal point was tracking the ball better.
"I'd shank some shots on the forehand side in the past, but we've worked a lot on gaining spin and keeping my right hand higher so I could track the ball," she said. "It has allowed me to stay in rallies on the forehand side and also use it as a weapon."
Foreign exchange student Bel Goedert (No. 3), Ramya Subramaniam (No. 4), Aabha Joshi (No. 5) and Sakshi Lawande (No. 6) also won singles flights for the Spartans in straight sets.
PV clinched the title outdoors with a sweep in doubles, including Nutt and Lauren Hird at No. 1 with a 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7) win over Camp and Abby Struble of Clinton.
"We're a lot deeper than we have been in the past," Crawford said. "We might not have the rockets we had in the past at the top, but there isn't much drop-off between our Nos. 4, 5 and 6."
Goedert is from Brazil. She came here last August and will be in the Quad-Cities until July.
Even with tennis, there has been an adjustment.
"The biggest difficulty was the courts," she said. "I play on clay in Brazil and the courts here play fast.
"Plus, I'm not used to playing in the cold and wind, but I'm loving the experience playing with girls and practicing with them every day after school. I'm making great connections."
Davenport Assumption's Caroline Bush prevented PV from sweeping all nine flights. Bush, second to Nutt at No. 3 singles last year, beat Hird 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 2 singles championship.
It was Bush's first MAC singles crown.
"This means so much because I've always wanted to be a MAC champ," Bush said. "I'm glad I was able to pull through. This is an incredible feeling and means everything to me."