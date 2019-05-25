CEDAR RAPIDS — Just two years ago, Justin Sehlin had to be a spectator during the postseason as he was nursing a broken foot.
The Pleasant Valley senior didn’t let that injury define his career.
After a fourth-place state finish last year, Sehlin matched the best singles finish in school history Saturday afternoon at the Class 2A state tennis tournament with a runner-up trophy at Veterans Memorial Tennis Complex.
Sehlin pulled out a three-set win in the semifinals, but dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to top-seeded Rami Scheetz of Cedar Rapids Washington in the championship match.
“That sophomore year was really rough for me, so to come back and have some good performances at the state tournament is an important thing,” Sehlin said.
Sehlin cramped up in last year’s semifinals. The same thing happened in the third set of his semifinal triumph over Ankeny Centennial sophomore Will Blevins.
The Gustavus Adolphus commit had cramps in both quadriceps and his right calf. He persevered against Blevins with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.
The cramping impacted his movement in the final. The 6-foot-4 Scheetz, headed to play tennis at Connecticut, used a strong serve and big forehand to keep Sehlin on the move.
“Obviously, any time you’re not 100 percent, it is going to be hard,” Sehlin said. “I knew I would be in for a fight.
“My game plan was to take a few steps back and really grind things out and hit the ball deep. At the end of the day, my legs were still tight and I couldn’t quite move like I wanted and couldn’t execute the game plan.”
Scheetz, part of a state championship doubles team last year, and Sehlin never had met during the high school season in their careers. They have played on numerous occasions in junior tournaments during the summer.
“I know Justin is in his league and can play with him, but unfortunately his body didn’t hold up today,” PV coach Randy Brockhage said. “Rami is such a solid player.”
The second-place finish equaled former PV standout Charlie Humes' placing in 2013. Sehlin is 46-5 the past two seasons, with three of those defeats at the state tournament.
“Second place is still a good thing,” Sehlin said. “I lived up to my seed, and I played pretty well for the tournament.”
The Spartans had two doubles teams place.
Senior Nathan Wong and freshman Jake Dolphin snatched third. After losing a 6-4, 7-5 semifinal to Iowa City West’s Sasha Chackalackal and Eli Young, Wong and Dolphin rebounded with a 6-4, 6-2 win in the third-place match over Ames’ Tim Ellis and Nate Withers.
“Jake is a really talented player,” Wong said. “He picked it up, played really well today and kind of carried me through the last two matches. I was encouraging him, so we worked really well throughout.”
Despite the disparity in grade levels, Dolphin said he and Wong meshed well.
“This was a great experience,” Dolphin said. “It’ll be interesting to see how things play out the next three years. I’d like to do singles in the coming years to see how that would go.”
Bettendorf’s Yash Singh and Jozef Porubcin placed fifth.
After a first-round setback, Singh and Porubcin responded with four consecutive wins in the consolation bracket. PV’s Kiran Mirla and Muneeb Nadeem took eighth.
PV shifts it focus to Tuesday’s state team event in Ankeny. The Spartans face Waukee at 8:30 a.m., with the winner meeting top-seed Iowa City West or Ankeny Centennial in the championship that afternoon.
“We’re pretty confident this year,” Brockhage said. “We don’t have a weakness in our lineup, but we’re playing other teams now that are in the same situation. We’ll need to get the kids' heads down to earth, feet on the ground and get ready to battle on Tuesday.”