CLINTON — The Pleasant Valley boys' tennis team has been the class of the Mississippi Athletic Conference all spring. The Spartans were even more dominant at Wednesday's Class 2A district meet.
PV will send all six of its varsity starters to the individual state singles and doubles tournament on May 24-25 in Cedar Rapids.
The tournament was scheduled to be played at North Scott's tennis courts, but inclement weather moved the competition indoors to Clinton's River Cities Tennis & Pickleball Complex.
PV finished with a school-record 35 points.
Justin Sehlin, the team's top player, captured the district singles title with a 6-1, 6-0 win over teammate and freshman Brady Adams.
Sehlin, who finished fourth in singles at last year's 2A state tournament, dropped only two games in his three matches.
In doubles, PV's Nathan Wong and Jake Dolphin defeated teammates Muneeb Nadeem and Kiran Marla 6-3, 6-0 in the final. Nadeem and Marla rallied from a 1-4 deficit in the second set to upend Davenport North's Carter Josund and Nate Williams in the semifinals, 6-2, 7-5.
None of the other five teams in the district took a set against the Spartans.
It is believed to be the first time PV has qualified its entire lineup for the individual state tournament.
The Spartans will host a team substate semifinal and final on Saturday, May 18. The other three teams involved are yet to be determined.
North, behind the third-place finish of Josund and Williams in doubles and Spencer Wakeland in singles, was second in the team standings with 15 points and Dubuque Hempstead third with 13.
North will play host to Hempstead in a preliminary substate dual at 9 a.m. Saturday.