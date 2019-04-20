Waterloo Columbus Catholic looked unstoppable Saturday afternoon, taking all three doubles championships and five singles titles.
Abby Struble ended perfection in a dramatic No. 2 singles title bout.
Up 40-30 in the game at 8-7 in the match, the Clinton freshman outlasted a 40-plus shot rally and forced Bella Fain to hit her forehand into the net, giving her a 9-7 comeback victory at the Clinton/North Scott Invitational.
“It was probably the longest rally I've ever had,” Struble said. "I was just trying to play the best I could.
"I had to stay clam and play it like it was any other match."
Thanks to Annalise Mohrman’s fourth-place finish at No. 6 singles, Pleasant Valley finished second with 13 points, with Clinton placing third with 12. The Sailors ran away with the team title, tallying 26 points.
For the River Queens and Spartans, it shapes ups to be a competitive race for the Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
“I thought from the beginning that Clinton and us would be pretty competitive,” PV head coach Eric Crawford said. "I think, if we can play with our lineup intact, we have a good shot up and down the board."
Clinton had runner-up finishes from Mackenzie Lange at No. 3 singles and Kylie Housenga at No. 4 singles, and that duo teamed up for second place at No. 2 doubles.
Despite the success, River Queens head coach Cindy Rasche left wanting more.
“We have goals, and we try to achieve those each time we go somewhere,” she said. "We're a work in progress, and we hope to continue to get better."
Pleasant Valley's Kayla Nutt nearly completed a comeback at No. 1 singles before falling 8-6. She teamed with Lauren Hird to place second at No. 1 doubles. Eesha and Sakshi Lawande finished second at No. 3 doubles.
“Coming in, my expectations were pretty low, knowing that we were a little shorthanded,” Crawford said. "It's nice to see the people come in and step up."
Bettendorf’s Sydney Stout finished second at No. 5 singles, dropping an 8-0 match to Margaret Harn of Columbus.
Still, her father and Bulldogs head coach Ron Stout was pleased with how she performed.
“I think she's starting to get in the groove,” he said. "She's a very good player, and it was good for her to get in that competition and play well."
Struble lost to Fain earlier in the season in what she called a “tough match.”
Leading 6-5, Struble lost the next two games to trail 7-6. Rasche advised that she use her forehand more.
“Get it working and put it back into play and you'll be right right back in the match,” Rasche said.
Struble got back in control to triumph in the next two games to lead 8-7. She felt like the momentum was back on her side.
“As soon as I was up 8-7, I was thinking 'I need to get this next one,'” Struble said.
During the final rally, Struble went forehand cross-court twice to only see the shots sent back by Fain.
When the final ball hit the net, Struble — who is now 8-1 on the season — exhaled in relief.
“Throughout that whole point, I was just trying to get it over,” she said. "It's really awesome to play such great players because you learn so much from it."