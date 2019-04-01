After last season ended, Randy Brockhage knew his Pleasant Valley boys tennis squad would have plenty of firepower this spring.
With four of his six starters returning from a Mississippi Athletic Conference championship team, including state singles place winner Justin Sehlin, the Spartans were equipped for a strong spring.
It might be even better now.
When Brockhage recently projected his lineup after a couple weeks of workouts, he has three freshmen in the top eight — Jake Dolphin (No. 3), Brady Adams (No. 5) and Mazen Alsheikha (Nos. 6, 7 or 8).
"I believe this might be the best overall freshman class for tennis that I've ever had," said Brockhage, who is starting his 28th season with the program.
PV begins the season ranked No. 2 in Class 2A behind Iowa City West in the Iowa High School Tennis Coaches poll. The Spartans lost to Linn-Mar in a state team quarterfinal last year.
Sehlin is back after a 22-win season and fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament in singles. Nathan Wong and Muneeb Nadeem are returning state doubles qualifiers. Kiran Marla was 15-4 in singles last year.
"Our job will be to live up to the expectations," Brockhage said, "and I hope we will exceed those expectations through hard work and preparation. We do have a very deep and talented team."
Here are some other storylines to track this spring in the MAC:
Don't sleep on the Bulldogs
Bettendorf coach Matt Edwards believes PV arguably is the best team in the state, but his squad should push its crosstown rival for MAC supremacy.
The Bulldogs return five of their six starters, led by Yash Singh (MAC runner-up at No. 2 singles and three-time state place winner in doubles) and Jozef Porubcin (MAC champion at No. 3 singles).
Bettendorf was 10-3 in duals last year, losing twice to state champion Linn-Mar and once to PV. Edwards' team is ranked eighth in the preseason state poll.
"We are a little less loaded than last year, but we have the potential to be just as successful," Edwards said.
Bettendorf has a grueling schedule, playing seven teams in the state's top 10.
Best of the rest in MAC
Which boys teams could finish in the upper half of the MAC behind PV and Bettendorf?
Davenport North placed third at the conference tournament last season with 9.5 points. The Wildcats had five juniors among their top six. That group was led by Carter Josund, Spencer Wakeland and Nate Williams, all top four finishers at their flight in the MAC meet.
Davenport Central brings back four starters from a 5-4 dual team. Junior Mike Miniter, expected to play No. 1 or 2, was 10-5 last year.
Muscatine did lose its top two players, but coach Ron Kiser returns the rest of his lineup. Sam Wieskamp, Luke Zobel and James Solt fill the top three spots.
"I see potential," Kiser said.
Life after Feldman
Lily Feldman had been a fixture at the top of the PV girls lineup for the past four years. She has graduated and is playing at Skidmore College in New York.
Coming off a 15-1 season and third-place finish at the 2A state tournament, the Spartans return three starters in Kayla Nutt (No. 3 MAC champ), Aabha Joshi (No. 5 MAC champ) and Ramya Subramaniam. Those three combined to go 30-5 in singles.
Coach Eric Crawford points to five other girls to fill out the lineup in Lauren Hird, Bel Goerdt, Julia Hillman, Sakshi and Eesha Lawande.
"Our newcomers will add strength and depth to our lineup," Crawford said.
Can Clinton, Assumption challenge PV?
PV has been the gold standard the past five seasons in the MAC. Which schools have the best opportunity to challenge them?
Davenport Assumption's Lauren Dilulio, Caroline Bush and Julia Thomas, conference runners-up at Nos. 2, 3 and 5 singles last year, are back.
Kaylee Camp, third at No. 3 singles, and No. 4 MAC flight champion Lacy Pickney are the top players back for Clinton along with sophomore MacKinzie Lange and junior Kylie Housenga.
Clinton finished second at last year's league meet with 16.5 points, two clear of third-place Assumption.
Davenport West has four starters back from a 4-5 dual season.
"We hope to compete for a win in every match this season no matter the competition," West coach Ian McCloud said. "We are shooting for a winning record and to play for medals at the MAC tournament."
Key dates
April 20 -- Clinton/North Scott girls tennis invitational at Eldridge
April 27 -- Boys triangular (PV vs. Bettendorf; Linn-Mar vs. Bettendorf; PV vs. Linn-Mar)
May 2-3 -- MAC boys tournament at Eldridge
May 6-7 -- MAC girls tournament at Eldridge
May 24-25 -- Boys individual state tournament at Cedar Rapids
May 29-30 -- Girls individual state tournament at Bettendorf