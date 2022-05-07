Undefeated Patrick continues dominant freshman season at Moline invite

Undefeated Alleman freshman Nicholas Patrick won three matches 6-0, 6-0 to win the No. 1 singles title at Saturday’s Moline tennis invite.

Patrick, who is ranked in the top 20 nationally and is Illinois’ top-ranked player in his class, improved to 9-0 in singles with Alleman. He has yet to drop more than two games in a match during the high school season.

He beat Moline sophomore Ankit Rajvanshi — who was last year’s Western Big 6 Conference singles runner-up — in Saturday’s final.

In the No. 1 doubles final, Geneseo’s Alex Slaymaker and Samuel Robinson were awarded the win after United Township’s Dylan Kastner and Kawl Mang had to withdraw due to an injury to Kastner.

Team scores were not recognized at the invite.

Although Patrick is accustomed to playing other ranked players in tournaments across the country, he treats every match the same and doesn’t hold anything back.

“No mercy,” he said after the clean sweep of his matches. “I’ve lost matches in the past where I have let up. I just treat everybody the same, no matter the level, just go out 110% and try to get on and off the court.”

He spent most of his time off the court after making quick work of his matches.

Rajvanshi finished strong in a 2-6, 7-5, 10-4 win over Sterling’s Brecken Peterson in the semifinals.

“I’m really happy with how I finished that match off to come back in that second set and win in the super-tiebreaker,” he said. “I’m confident I can beat him again during our conference tournament.”

Patrick beat Rajvanshi 6-1, 6-0 last month in the second meet of the year.

“It was 6-1, 6-0 but it was much, much tighter, we were going back and forth,” Patrick said. “Today I just came out, I think he was tired, he had a very tough semifinal match but I was serving really well. I felt like I was moving well. I just felt really loose and ready and I think my endurance had something to do with it.”

Rajvanshi said it’s an experience every time he plays Patrick.

“He’s able to hit the ball so well, so cleanly, angle it so well, and it’s honestly fun playing him,” he said. “It pushes me to my limits as well, but I get blown out every time, so that’s not too fun.”

Rajvanshi could only shake his head at times during the finals match.

“It’s disappointing,” he said, “because there are some shots that I have the chance to hit off on, but I get too nervous because I know he’s just going to blast it no matter what so I choke up and miss.”

When he does execute a shot or score a point, he knows Patrick will probably answer even stronger.

“He’ll show the smallest sign of disappointment in himself, and then the next point, winner, every time,” he said. “You can never win two points in a row. He’s just an unbelievable player.”

Alleman coach Bill Allee said Patrick is a “once in a generation” player, who has helped raise the level of the team as well. He credited him with helping the team go 4-2 in dual meets. Patrick is also 6-0 in doubles this season.

“It doesn’t take much coaching with him because he’s got the drive, the inward drive to do well. He plays hard every single point,” Allee said. “He never lets up. It’s a great quality to have because you let up just a little bit against a really good player, that could open the door for them. But, boy, he’s not letting up at all. He doesn’t let anybody back in a match. He gets mad at himself if he loses a point or a game.”

His results so far have been one-sided, but Patrick finds ways to get better no matter what.

“Even when I’m playing players that I should beat, I can work on things and improve on things that I’ve been struggling with,” he said. “Every match is valuable, whether I win it easily or whether it’s a hard match. Every match I get something out of.”

