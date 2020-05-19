UT boys tennis hoped for best season in decades before pandemic

It potentially could have been the best season in decades for the United Township boys tennis team.
Featuring returning state singles qualifiers and seniors Ben Downey and Jesse Dyer, an Alleman transfer, Panthers’ coach Diego Cross was looking at a team primed for success, which has been hard to find at UT for quite some time.
The Panthers’ only Western Big 6 Conference tennis title came in 1979, the same year UT won its last sectional title (called districts at the time) under coach Chuck Allee.
“I honestly thought we had a real shot at winning conference this year,” said UT’s fifth-year head coach. “Moline would have been tough, but this would have been my best and deepest team we’ve ever had.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the team to wonder what might have been.
A season ago, Downey was UT’s first boys state tennis qualifier since Cross qualified 19 years before. Pairing him with another state singles qualifier in Dyer would have made for two reliable pieces to pair with a trio of other returning sectional match winners: seniors Nolan Filby and Jacob Wood, along with junior Noel Alonzo. Another talented senior, Adam Lear, also returned after being injured a year ago.
“We had a good group of seniors playing well,” Cross said.
Downey said it was “heartbreaking” not to be able to give this season his best shot with the team.
“It seemed like every practice, me and coach Cross would have the talk that this is our year to win the Big 6,” said Downey, who also goes by Bennett. “I was full of hope and excitement to get back out there and try to make a little more history for UT tennis.”
Downey will attend St. Ambrose, where Cross graduated from, and said things are still up in the air if he will play soccer or tennis in college.
Dyer came to UT from Alleman specifically to boost his tennis resume as a singles player and face Class 2A competition in the postseason. He said he made his biggest jump yet as a player during the offseason after junior year, probably even moreso than the rest of his high school career. He said he’s become a stronger hitter and a smarter player.
“I would have traded the last three years for this year,” said Dyer, a Luther College commit.
Dyer also had a shot at achieving the rare feat of becoming a four-time state qualifier.
There hadn't been a local four-time state qualifier in Illinois since 2014 when a senior trio of Alleman’s Mark McLaughlin and Moline’s Pranav Puri and Justin Rumley qualified their fourth years. Extending to the Big 6, Quincy’s Andrew Fauble qualified from 2013-16.
Having two state qualifiers on UT is something Cross estimated hadn’t been the case since the late ’70s or early ’80s. On UT’s 1979 team, all six players qualified for state by winning the district title — Brian Dahlstrom and Steve Gibbon in singles and John McGehee/John Odendahl and Bill Hughes/Dave Moore in doubles. Area tennis competition was very strong at the time, and players also had to reach the finals in singles or doubles to otherwise qualify for state.
Chuck Allee’s 1983 UT team tied Galesburg for the district title but took second after a lengthy tiebreaker process. Allee’s son, Bill, another former local tennis coach, said Chad Vinzant/Greg Clark qualified for state doubles. Chuck Allee also helped UT to a district title as a player in 1947, qualifying for state doubles with Mike Bosanac; Karl Vatt also qualified for state singles for UT.
As the 2020 page in the prep tennis season history books may go mostly unwritten, hopes for more success are left for another day.
“Back to rebuilding mode next year,” Cross said.
