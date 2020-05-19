UT boys tennis hoped for best season in decades before pandemic

Downey said it was “heartbreaking” not to be able to give this season his best shot with the team.

“It seemed like every practice, me and coach Cross would have the talk that this is our year to win the Big 6,” said Downey, who also goes by Bennett. “I was full of hope and excitement to get back out there and try to make a little more history for UT tennis.”

Downey will attend St. Ambrose, where Cross graduated from, and said things are still up in the air if he will play soccer or tennis in college.

Dyer came to UT from Alleman specifically to boost his tennis resume as a singles player and face Class 2A competition in the postseason. He said he made his biggest jump yet as a player during the offseason after junior year, probably even moreso than the rest of his high school career. He said he’s become a stronger hitter and a smarter player.

“I would have traded the last three years for this year,” said Dyer, a Luther College commit.

Dyer also had a shot at achieving the rare feat of becoming a four-time state qualifier.