Western Big 6 Conference girls tennis meet preview

Western Big 6 Conference girls tennis meet

Basics: Friday, 1 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m., Quincy

Defending champion: Moline

FYI: The Maroons feature a trio of seeded entries in No. 1 singles seed Karenna Zemick, No. 3 Zayda Graham, and the sixth-seeded doubles team of Simra Babu and Dhruvi Sharma. … Zemick got the nod as the top seed thanks in part to a 6-3, 6-2 win over defending singles champion Kate Rector of Alleman, who is seeded second. … Rounding out the singles seeds are No. 4 Anne Rouse of Alleman, No. 5 Allie Aitken of Sterling and No. 6 Neima Rodgers of Rock Island.

In doubles, Moline’s Graham was one half of last year’s Big 6 champion duo, but she is playing singles this year. … Quincy’s Lily and Phoebe Hayes are the No. 1 doubles seed, followed by Geneseo’s Tara Bomleny and Danielle Beach at No. 2, Galesburg’s Kaidence Wilson and Sariah Simmons at No. 3, Geneseo’s Tessa Wilebski and Aubrey Brumbaugh at No. 4, Sterling’s Eva Dillon and Riley Dunn at No. 5, and Moline’s Simra Babu and Dhruvi Sharma at No. 6.

Alleman placed second in last season’s Big 6 meet while Quincy and Geneseo tied for third. The sectional meets will take place the following weekend with Moline, Rock Island and United Township heading to the Bloomington Sectional in Class 2A and Geneseo serving as Class 1A sectional hosts to locals Alleman and Kewanee.

— Compiled by Drake Lansman