Thompson named new athletic director at Moline

The next Moline High School athletic director wants everyone to know he is a Maroon through and through.

Moline approved the promotion of Todd Thompson to athletic director at Monday night’s board meeting. Thompson, a Moline alum, has been working as a teacher in the school district since 2006. He replaces Richard Knar who stepped away from the position at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Thompson also spent time as the head wrestling coach and currently works as an industrial technology teacher and assistant wrestling coach.

“The main thing is that I bleed Maroon. I have been a Moliner my entire life,” Thompson said. “I don’t want anything more than to see Moline be successful. If I can be a part of that, of making every athlete and program go forward in a positive direction, then that is my goal. That’s what I want to do.”

As Moline’s wrestling coach, Thompson led the Maroons to a regional championship in 2014. He also spent time on staff at Alleman and Augustana College as an assistant coach.

Thompson believes his time as a coach, and his long-standing relationships with current and past coaches will give him a slight head start at the job.

“The relationships that I have created within the school and in the community are really going to help me transform into being a good athletic director,” Thompson said. “I worked with a lot of these coaches side by side and we would always bounce ideas off of each other that we would want to see happen."

Thompson said his first move will be to speak with each coach and develop a five-year plan of what they would like to see improve.

Moline has seen its fair share of college coaches recruiting its athletes in recent months, but Thompson wants to make it a priority to put together community events that will bring heightened attention to the programs.

“We have some amazing coaches that reach out to colleges already, I mean, we have college coaches coming into our building all the time to recruit our athletes, but I think when you make an exciting event that’s going to be fun for the fans and the community, it will bring even more attention to your program through social media,” Thompson said. “And that’ll be positive attention. That’s what we want.”

Thompson will officially begin duties as the athletic director at the start of the 2022-23 school year. And after 16 years of teaching and coaching, he is ready for the new position.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity,” Thompson said. “I can’t thank everybody enough who helped me through this process. Obviously, my wife has been super supportive. We have a great group of coaches and athletic office staff, plus our administration. The high school has been very welcoming.”