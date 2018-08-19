Inside his office at Beyond the Baseline in Davenport, Gary Thrapp has several posters pinned on a bulletin board. In particular, one tugs at his heart.
It reads “Stop The Violence."
For the past couple of years, Thrapp has been conducting youth summits to try and curb violence in the Quad-Cities.
Thrapp has created a 12-step program to help reduce teenage violence in the community. One act is enhancing pride and generating enthusiasm within the schools.
So Thrapp, along with input from the activity directors at the three Davenport public schools, has developed an all-sport Davenport City Championship starting this fall.
It is an athletic and academic competition among Central, North and West high schools. Every varsity sport, all 21, factor into it.
“Your hope is every teacher, every coach and every sport really uses this as an additional way to motivate kids,” Thrapp said. “We’re always looking for new and different ways to keep our kids engaged and help them give maximum effort and be the best they can become.
“This can be a really good opportunity to work hard together and accomplish great things even though they’re trying to beat each other in competition.”
How will it work?
For each sport, there will be a point scale of 3-2-1 based on head-to-head, city meet or Mississippi Athletic Conference meet results. The same scoring system will be used for team grade-point average in each of those activities.
If one school beats its two rivals in football and also produces the top GPA among the three football programs, it would accrue six points.
The school that accumulates the most points at the end of the athletic school year calendar will claim the “Davenport City Championship Cup.” The traveling trophy will be presented to the winning school during its first home football game the following season.
Thrapp’s team has designed three trophies. There is one in each of the schools for the first year to promote and inspire coaches and student-athletes.
At the end of the year, Thrapp will have one of the trophies engraved with the school’s name. It will remain in that building for the following school year.
“When you’re out there working with all the kids in the school, you have so many of them working hard and doing their absolute best,” Thrapp said. “Many of them have great situations, but many of them are in difficult situations. We’ve got to find different ways to motivate them to work hard for their school.”
Thrapp wants this to unite teams, athletic departments, schools and ultimately a community.
The first head-to-head battles are Tuesday, Aug. 28 between North and Central in volleyball and Central and West in girls swimming.
“This is a cool way to get kids in different sports working together for a common goal,” he said. “We want the bowling team to be excited about the football team. We want football excited about bowling.”
Athletics account for just 50 percent of it.
When Thrapp introduced the idea to the activity directors about including academics, Central’s Brian Ehlinger, North’s Jeremy Mosier and West’s Kevin Petersen were immediately on board.
“Obviously thinking long term, we want student-athletes,” Thrapp said. “That’s our top goal. We need those motivators to help kids realize school is important, even more so than how they perform in athletic competition. We want to be really well-balanced.”
It has become too convenient for student-athletes to transfer within the district because it butts heads with an administrator, coach, teacher or teammate. Often when a troubling situation occurs, the easy path is to flee.
Thrapp believes this can teach accountability and loyalty. It can also heighten school spirit.
“The kids in our schools who are the best athletes can have the biggest impact on the rest of the school because other kids look up to them,” he said. “If they’re fighting hard to achieve great things, not only in the classroom but in the sport they’re good at, that will lift everyone up.
“We need stronger leadership.”
It begins at the youth level.
Thrapp is holding four youth coaching orientations this fall to help reduce violence and improve athletics in the community. The first is Monday in the Wellness Center at St. Ambrose from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
There is an assortment of topics Thrapp will address, ranging from practice preparation and organization to bullying, dealing with parent behavior and working with officials.
Many of the coaches in the Quad-Cities have jumped on board. As of last week, Thrapp had at least 20 coaches signed up.
“We need stronger coaches, coaches that can handle adversity and then help kids learn how to deal with it,” Thrapp said. “Kids are under amazing pressures today, so all of us need to step up our game as leaders and as citizens in the community.
“Our kids will follow us. If we work hard and achieve great things, they’ll work hard as well.”