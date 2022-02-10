 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

  • 0
State Wrestling

Pleasant Valley's Tyler Willers points to his family sitting in the corner of Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday after winning his 120-pound championship bout against Chris Walters from Cedar Rapids Prairie at the state tournament in Des Moines. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)

 John Schultz

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights stave off Wildcats

Knights stave off Wildcats

Luke Klostermann and his Davenport Assumption High School teammates have very good memories from a bad afternoon at Davenport North last month.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Finding the Bears Justin Fields'  backup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News