THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
No. 3 Pleasant Valley rallied in the second half to beat rival Bettendorf and remain perfect on the season.
The Pleasant Valley girls basketball team won its seventh straight game with a 59-26 rout over Bettendorf at PV High School.
North Scott recorded four pins and a forfeit Thursday to beat fourth-ranked Bettendorf in a dual meet at Bettendorf.
Alleman's Charles Jagusah is this week's Illinois Pacesetter. The dual-sport junior athlete is 23-0 with impressive victories over some of the state's best earning him the No. 1 spot in the latest IWCOA rankings.
It was an emotional night for both Moline and United Township at Wharton Field House on Friday.
Swimming in a state-ranked dual meet against rival Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf High School freshman Kiefer Roemer came through with a breakout…
Assumption overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat Bettendorf on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.
Geneseo made it 18 consecutive wins to start the season with a dominant performance over North Scott on Saturday in the finale of the IHMVCU Shootout.
KJ Lamonte nearly had disaster strike before he turned into the hero for the Davenport North High School boys basketball team on Friday night …
With four players in double figures, Assumption handled Annawan 50-35 on Saturday in the IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College.