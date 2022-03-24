THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
Moline's Kyle Moore stretches to clear the bar at eight foot four inches, Saturday, March 31, 2012, during the pole vault competition at the Shipley Invitational held at Browning Field. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township senior Damon Overton enters this weekend’s Illinois boys state track and field meet ranked 15th in the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet. A top-seven finish would make Overton UT’s best-ever finish in the event. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Pleasant Valley's Caleb Drake passes Clinton's Emmanuel Marcos-Teles on the bell lap, finishing first with a time of 9:37.02, Friday, March 30, 2012, during the 3200m run in the Spartan Invitational held at Pleasant Valley High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
North Scott's John Kinney watches as he clears the bar at 5-4, Friday, March 30, 2012, during high jump competition at the Spartan Invitational held at Pleasant Valley High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Pleasant Valley's Caleb Drake crosses the finish line with the winning time of 9:37.02, Friday, March 30, 2012, during the 3200m run at the Spartan Invitational held at Pleasant Valley High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Rock Island pitcher Chase Wiggins collides with Geneseo's David Behrens on Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Tayvian Johnson and Alleman's Mitchell Morrisey go for the rebound, Friday, February 10, 2012, during first half action at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Iowa wrestling state champions from left, Nick Georgean, of Assumption, Tyler Willers, of Pleasant Valley, and Nate Shaw, of Bettendorf, pose for a photo in Davenport, Iowa Monday February 27, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
JEFF COOK
Rock Island's Triniesha Gray competes in the girls long jump at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet at Browning Field Saturday March 31.
Gary Krambeck
United Township's Autumn Vergeyle clears the bar in the girls high jump B flight at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet Saturday March 31.
Gary Krambeck
United Township's Tayvian Johnson in the 110 meter hurdles B at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet.
Gary Krambeck
Rock Island senior Jalea Jackson, running during last spring's Western Big 6 girls' track meet in Galesburg, is hoping to shake off a career filled with injuries and finish on a high note for the Rocks.
Gary Krambeck
Geneseo senior Taylor Wise is off to another great start for the Lady Leafs who are 4-0. The first baseman is one of the top hitters returning from last year's Geneseo team, with a .688 batting average and a slugging percentage well over 1.000.
Paul Colletti
Erie-Prophetstown pitcher Eann Cox is unable to put out Rockridge runner Sage Wetteland at the plate on a wild pitch during super-sectional action Monday afternoon at Augustana's Swanson-Brunner Field. E-P won the game 4-3.
John Greenwood
Sherrard pitching ace and volunteer firefighter, Bryce Frenell, is off to a 3-0 start for 6-0 Tigers (2-0 West Central North), had 22 strikeouts in two wins last week, including a 14-K, two-hit gem last Saturday in an 8-0 conference-opening win over Illini West. At 6-foot-6, he is a dominating presence on the mound.
Todd Welvaert
Geneseo forward Devan Griffin, the 2011-12 Metro Girls' Basketball Player of the Year for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus
Paul Colletti
Despite missing five games this season due to a suspension, Moline senior guard scored 651 points and averaged 22.4 points per game. Lindauer will play in Monday's Illinois-Iowa Senior All-Star Showcase at Augustana College's Carver PE Center.
Paul Colletti
Bureau Valley Storm pitcher Taylor Hewitt winds up for a pitch on Saturday against United for third place in the Rockridge Invitational. The championship game was postponed due to rain.
John Greenwood
Stanford freshman guard Chasson Randle (5) shakes hands with head coach Johnny Dawkins after the Cardinal's 84-56 win over Nevada in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday in Palo Alto, Calif. Randle and the Cardinal advance to the NIT semifinals on Tuesday in New York against Massachusetts.
Stanford University Athletic Media Relations
Sherrard's Breanna Hamerlinck rounds second base after hitting a grand slam to end the Tigers' game against Annawan-Wethersfield under the mercy rule in Sherrard on Friday, March 23, 2012. Sherrard won 13-3.
Paul Colletti
Sherrard's Lucas Boraas started the Tigers' game against Annawan-Wethersfield helping the team to a no-hitter victory in Sherrard on Friday, March 23, 2012.
Paul Colletti
Riverdale boys basketball coach Jason Hendrix gives Wes DeClercq an autographed ball by to mark his 2000th point scored in the second half against Bureau Valley Friday Feb 17, 2012. Hendrix was named the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A/2A District 11 Coach of the Year. Hendrix will receive his award during the IBCA Banquet on April 28 in Bloomington.
Gary Krambeck
Sherrard senior basketball player Aimee Iverson gave a verbal commitment to Parkland College on Friday.
John Greenwood
Sherrard sophomore sprinter Danielle Crawley enters today's Illinois Prep Top Times Indoor Invitational with the top-seeded 200-meter dash time. Crawley also ranks in the top four in the 55 and 400.
Gary Krambeck
John Wetherell has resigned as the Alleman wrestling coach after a 12-year tenure. The program's longest-tenured coach led the Pioneers to their only state trophy.
Paul Colletti
Riverdale's Wes DeClercq
Paul Colletti
The Illinois Girls All-Star team leaves the court victorious, Monday, March 26, 2012, after the Iowa-Illinois Girls High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Moline's Tim Wages grabs the rebound away from Davenport Assumption's Peter Finn, Monday, March 26, 2012, during first-half action of the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Moline's Tim Wages challenges Davenport Central's Tyvis Smith as he drives the lane, Monday, March 26, 2012, during first-half action of the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Moline's Tim Wages hits the basket over Davenport Central's Demetrius Butler as he falls to the court Monday, March 26, 2012, during first-half action of the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Moline's Tiana McCormick drives to the basket against Davenport Assumption's Grace Fennelly, Monday, March 26, 2012, during second-half action of the Iowa-Illinois Girls High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Galesburg's Asian Butler goes in for the block of Davenport West's Joe Scott on Monday, March 26, 2012, during first-half action of the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Geneseo's Devan Griffin drives against Davenport North's Naomi Harris, Monday, March 26, 2012, during second-half action of the Iowa-Illinois Girls High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Tayvian Johnson and Davenport West's Darren Stringfellow battle for the loose ball, Monday, March 26, 2012, during first half action of the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Tayvian Johnson jumps over teammate Damon Overton on his way to the hoop Monday, March 26, 2012, during the dunk contest at the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Davenport Assumption's Derek Fulton and Rock Island's Denzel McCauley battle for the rebound, Monday, March 26, 2012, during first-half action of the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Rock Island's Denzel McCauley, left, congratulates teammate Marquel Beasley after he won the slam dunk contest Monday, March 26, 2012, during halftime of the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
Davenport Central's Demetrius Butler windmills the ball through the hoop Monday, March 26, 2012, during the dunk contest of the Iowa-Illinois Boys High School All-Star game held at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
UT girls soccer
United Township's Abby VanDeventer watches the ball as Pekin's Maddie Cordts gets the deflection, Friday, March 23, 2012, during second half aciton at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Abby VanDeventer gets the header before Pekin's Sarah Zuercher, Friday, March 23, 2012, during second half action at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Kyleigh McLaughlin gets the kick over the out stretched leg of Pekin's Summer Connett, Friday, March 23, 2012, during first half aciton at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Kiana Brady and Pekin's Kelsey Armstrong battle for the ball, Friday, March 23, 2012, during first half aciton at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township goalie Laura Burrill secures the ball away from Pekin's Michaela Quilty, Friday, March 23, 2012, during second half aciton at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Abby VanDeventer gets the header before Pekin's Sarah Zuercher, Friday, March 23, 2012, during second half aciton at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Abby VanDeventer collids with Pekin goalie Amanda Williams, Friday, March 23, 2012, during first half aciton at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township goalie Laura Burrill reaches for the ball, but misses, Friday, March 23, 2012, scoring a goal for pekin, during first half aciton at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Caitlynne Terronez deflects the ball, Friday, March 23, 2012, during second half aciton at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Katie Johnson and Pekin's Maddie Cordts battle for control of the ball, Friday, March 23, 2012, during second half aciton at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
United Township's Kayla Vincent keeps her eyes on the ball, Friday, March 23, 2012, during second half aciton against Pekin at the UT soccer complex in Silvis. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
John Schultz
