THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

MAC wrestling meet

Burlington's Matt Seabold picks up Bettendorf's Bryan Levsen, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during first period action of their 182 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Levsen won 3-0. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)

Pleasant Valley's Tyler Willers rolls with Davenport Assumption's Tony DeVrieze, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during first period action of their 120 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Willers won 10-6. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf's Connor Ryan controls Davenport Assumption's Eric Clarke, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during first period action of their 138 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Ryan won 12-1. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Tony Parks controls North Scott's Mitch Bowman, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during third period action of their 160 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Parks won 6-3. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf's Nate Shaw controls Pleasant Valley's Jake Melik. Shaw got the pin in 49 seconds.(John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf's Colby Vance keeps North Scott's Justin Kreiter under control. Vance won 10-5. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Travis Willers gets a near fall on Davenport Assumption's Brendan Gould. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Tyler Willers controls Davenport Assumption's Tony DeVrieze, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during second period action of their 120 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Willers won 10-6. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Topher Carton controls Bettendorf Logan Ryan, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during second period action of their 132 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Carton won 13-2. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Grant Rosenboom and Bettendorf's Bubba Hernandez lock arms, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during second period action of their 145 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Hernandez won with a pin in 3:14. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Bradley Grothus controls Bettendorf's Keaton Juirevitz, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during first period action of their 195 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Grothus won 11-8. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Clinton's Hunter Genco and Bettendorf's Fredy Stroker battle each other, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during second period action of their 113 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Stroker won 15-3. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf's Fredy Stroker controls Clinton's Hinter Genco, Saturday, January 14, 2012, during second period action of their 113 pound championship match at the MAC Wrestling Tournament in Muscatine. Stroker on 15-3. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Other QCT 010512 Davenport West's Joe Scott avoids a steal by Assumption's Peter Finn and Derek Fulton (23) in Davenport, Iowa Friday January 13, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Davenport West's Cole Tatge (34) and Assumption's Billy Daniel (33) chase a rebound in Davenport, Iowa Friday January 13, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Assumption High School guard Nick Schebler, middle, grabs a rebound from Davenport West's Darren Stringfellow (14) and Tyrus Johnson, right, in Davenport, Iowa Friday January 13, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Davenport West's Joe Scott brings the ball upcourt against Assumption's Derek Fulton in Davenport, Iowa Friday January 13, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Moline's Anthony Lindauer brings the ball upcourt, Friday, December 9, 2011, during first half action against Rock Island Alleman. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz The MAC's two Division -1 bound big men, Billy Daniel from Assumption and Davenport Central's Zach Burnham pose together, Tuesday, November 22, 2011, at Assumption's gym. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Moline's Tiana McCormick, left,grabs a rebound from teammate Morgan Gerard and UTHS's Katie Daggett in Moline, Illinois Thursday January 5, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Moline's Jordan de los Reyes and UTHS's Katie Johnson battle for a rebound in Molien, Illinois Thgursday January 5, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Rock Island High School swimmer senior Rorry O'Houlahan leaves his prosthetic leg during practice in Rock Island, Illinois Wednesday December 14, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Jeff Cook Rock Island High School swimmer senior Rorry O'Houlahan during practice in Rock Island, Illinois Wednesday December 14, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Jeff Cook Rock Island High School swimmer senior Rorry O'Houlahan during practice in Rock Island, Illinois Wednesday December 14, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Jeff Cook Rock Island High School swimmer senior Rorry O'Houlahan hops out of the pool during practice in Rock Island, Illinois Wednesday December 14, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Jeff Cook Davenport Assumption's Derek Fulton drives to the basket against North Scott's Ben Wilson, Tuesday, January 10, 2012, during first half action at Assumption High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Billy Daniel shoots a running hook shot against North Scott's Creighton Claussen, Tuesday, January 10, 2012, during first half action at Assumption High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island High School swimmer senior Rorry O'Houlahan during practice in Rock Island, Illinois Wednesday December 14, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Jeff Cook Davenport Assumption's Billy Daniel fouls North Scott's #15, Tuesday, January 10, 2012, during first half action at Assumption High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Chad Oerman, junior and Nate Pauli, sophomore work on a drill during wrestling practice December 21, 2011 at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa. Photo: Rashah McChesney/Quad-City Times 00014492A Rock Island High School swimmer senior Rorry O'Houlahan pushes off the starting block during practice in Rock Island, Illinois Wednesday December 14, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Jeff Cook Rock Island High School swimmer senior Rorry O'Houlahan during practice in Rock Island, Illinois Wednesday December 14, 2011. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) Jeff Cook Rock Island Alleman's Jenna Zmuda looks to pass against Rock Island's Shamell Mangrum (32) and Sarita Goldsmith (45), Thursday, January 12, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island Alleman's Zoe Kelso puts back the rebound, Thursday, January 12, 2012, during first half action against Rock Island. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island's Rayven Morrow drives to the basket against Alleman's Ellen Kaschke, Thursday, January 12, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island Alleman's Zoe Kelso attempts to block the shot by Rock Island's Rayven Morrow, Thursday, January 12, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island's Raquel Garcia drives to the basket against Alleman's Josie Beckwith, Thursday, January 12, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Alleman's Jenna Zmuda and Rock Island's Shavonne Brewer battle for the ball, Tuesday, November 22, 2011, during first half action at Alleman High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Alleman's Margaret Wendell is guarded by Rock Island's Cairece Allen (33) and Raquel Garcia (3), Tuesday, November 22, 2011, as she takes the shot during first half action at Alleman High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Alleman's Paige Taghon and Rock Island's Rayven Morrow battle for the loose ball, Tuesday, November 22, 2011, during first half action at Alleman High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Alleman's Cierra Davis keeps the ball away from Rocky's Raquel Garcia, Tuesday, November 22, 2011, during first half action at Alleman High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island's Sarita Goldsmith (45) takes a charge from Alleman's Cierra Davis, Tuesday, November 22, 2011, during first half action at Alleman High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Billy Daniel fouls North Scott's Cortez Seales during a game last season. Assumption and North Scott are both in Matt Coss' top 10 poll this week. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Davenport Assumption's Derek Fulton shoots over North Scott's Cortez Seales and Grant Graham during Tuesday's game. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Davenport Assumption's Billy Daniel shoots over North Scott's Creighton Claussen during Tuesday's game. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Davenport Assumption's Derek Fulton drives to the basket against North Scott's Ben Wilson on Tuesday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Davenport Assumption's Billy Daniel makes a move to the basket against North Scott's Creighton Claussen on Tuesday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Davenport Assumption's Nick Schebler charges into North Scott's Eric Huber during Tuesday's game. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com North Scott's Cortez Seales blocks the shot of Assumption's Derek Fulton during Tuesday's game. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Pleasant Valley's Morgan Waterman (behind) dives for the ball as Assumption's Danielle Moore dribbles away from her and Katelynn Bradley (20), Friday, January 6, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Chloe Miller blocks the shot attempt by Assumption's Danielle Moore, Friday, January 6, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Katelyn Tuttle gets trapped by Assumption's Kate Herrig (23), Grace Fennelly (11) and Motgan Pavlich (15), Friday, January 6, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Megan Paustian gets her hand on the ball as Assumption's Danielle Cabel as she attempts a shot, Friday, January 6, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Maddie Reynolds and Davenport Assumption's Morgan Pavlich go for the loose ball, Friday, January 6, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Derek Fulton drives to the basket against Pleasant Valley's Adam Swanson, Friday, January 6, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Kain Arthofer drives the lane against the Davenport Assumption defense, Friday, January 6, 2012, during first-half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Peter Finn and Pleasant Valley's Adam Swanson chase a loose ball, Friday, January 6, 2012, during first half action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Assumption's Kate, Grace and Mary Kate Fennelly have the Knights off to a 7-1 start. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Assumption's Mary Kate, Grace and Kate Fennelly have Assumptin off to a 7-1 start. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Moline's Tiana McCormick, left,grabs a rebound from teammate Morgan Gerard and United Township's Katie Daggett on Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Moline's Jordan de los Reyes and United Township's Katie Johnson battle for a rebound Thursday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) tleibold-at-qctimes-dot-com Pleasant Valley's Conor Bryant goes for the block of North Scott's Cortez Seales during Tuesday's contest. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) North Scott's Noah Gumpert and Pleasant Valley's Adam Swanson battle for the ball during Tuesay's game. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Rocky-Moline basketball Rock Island's Raahsaan Brown shoots over Moline's Mike Maffie, Friday, January 13, 2012, during first half action at Wharton Field House. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Moline's DeShawn James blocks Rock Island's Denzel McCauley on Friday during first-half action against Moline at Wharton Field House. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz The Moline student section dresses in all white to represent paper as they scream and yell while a Rocky player shoots a free throw, Friday, January 13, 2012, during first half action at Wharton Field House in Moline. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Moline's DeShawn James (32) and Josh Larsen (50) battle for the rebound against Rock Island's Marquel Beasley and Trey Sigel (3), Friday, January 13, 2012, during first half action at Wharton Field House. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island's Denzel McCauley grabs the rebound away from Moline's DeShawn James, Friday, January 13, 2012, during first half action at Wharton Field House. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island's Brian Richardson runs into Moline's DeShawn James on Friday during first-half action at Wharton Field House. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island's Brian Richardson reacts to being called for charge Friday during first-half action against Moline at Wharton Field House. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island's Marquel Beasley gets Moline's Mike Maffie's forearm across the face while chasing a rebound Friday during first-half action at Wharton Field House. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout Girls Shootout Davenport Central's Ashley Rivers gets her hand on the ball as Orion's Ashley Anderson drives the baseline, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2012, during second half action of the 2012 Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout held at Black Hawk College. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Girls Shootout Orion's Cassidy Clark is fouled by Davenport Central's Savannah Moeller, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2012, during second half action of the 2012 Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout held at Black Hawk College. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Girls Shootout Orion's Katie Garrity takes the shot over Davenport Central's Heather Vieger, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2012, during second half action of the 2012 Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout held at Black Hawk College. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Girls Shootout North Scott's Mollie Bender takes the shot against Alleman's Maddie McGuire, Saturday, January 7, 2012, during first half action of the 2012 Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout held at Black Hawk College.John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Girls Shootout North Scott's Mollie Bender goes for the block of Alleman's Zoe Kelso, Saturday, January 7, 2012, during second half action of the 2012 Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout held at Black Hawk College. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Girls Shootout Alleman's Anna Wetherell and North Scott's Karly Soy battle for the ball, Saturday, January 7, 2012, during first half action of the 2012 Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout held at Black Hawk College.John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Girls Shootout Alleman's Cierra Davis drives the lane between North Scott's Anna Boffeli (30) and Emily Soy (22), Saturday, January 7, 2012, during second half action of the 2012 Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout held at Black Hawk College. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Girls Shootout Alleman's Anna Wetherell gets her face hit while chasing the ball with North Scott's Mollie Bender, Saturday, January 7, 2012, during second half action of the 2012 Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout held at Black Hawk College. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf-Moline girls basketball Action from Moline's contest with Bettendorf during Saturday's Shootout. Bettendorf-Moline girls basketball Moline's Tiana McCormick battles Bettendorf's Katie Moore (14) and Ali Schuetz during Saturday's action. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Bettendorf-Moline girls basketball Moline's Kylie Romeo blocks the shot of Bettendorf's Makenzie Roman on Saturday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Bettendorf-Moline girls basketball Moline's Morgan Gerard drives past Bettendorf's Makenzie Roman on Saturday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Bettendorf-Moline girls basketball Moline's Tiana McCormick and Bettendorf's Miranda Holle tip off Game 5 of the Dearrel Bates Mississippi River Shootout. (.John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Assumption-UT girls basketball Assumption's Hailey Schneden tries to block the shot of United Township's Autumn Vergeyle during Saturday's game. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Assumption-UT girls basketball Assumption's Danielle Moore drives to the basket against United Township's Autumn Vergeyle during Saturday's game. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Assumption-UT girls basketball Assumption's Grace Fennelly drives against United Township's Kiana Brady (5) and Autumn Vergeyle during Saturday's game. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Assumption-UT girls basketball United Townhsip's Abby VanDeventer drives to the basket Saturday against Assumption. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Assumption-UT girls basketball United Townhsip's Halle Lewis battles Assumption's Grace for the ball Saturday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) Assumption-UT girls basketball Assumption's Hailey Schneden takes the shot between two United Townhsip defenders during Saturday's game. 