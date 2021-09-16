alert top story THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week Sep 16, 2021 43 min ago 0 The Bettendorf student section celebrates a first half touchdown, Friday, September 23, 2011, by throwing a roll of toilet paper into the crowd. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High school photos from 10 years ago this week. Bettendorf beats North Scott 28-3 Bettendorf's Nate Shaw gets tackled from behind by North Scott's Caleb Burt, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf quarterback Nick Hughes looks for his receiver, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. Hughes threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown to beat the Lancers 28-3. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf defensive lineman Savion Coleman knocks the ball loose from North Scott running back Tanner Johnson, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz The Bettendorf student section celebrates a first half touchdown, Friday, September 23, 2011, by throwing a roll of toilet paper into the crowd. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott running back Tanner Johnson heads upfield, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action against Bettendorf in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf quarterback Nick Hughes looks to his receiver, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action against North Scott in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf's Malique Hudson lands with his feet in the air as the ball bounces off the helmet of North Scott's Ben Ihrig and falls incomplete, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf's Nate Shaw slices through the North Scott defense, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott running back Tanner Johnson straight arms Bettendorf's Ben Ihrig, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz United Township stops Rocky Rock Island head coach Vic Boblett tells the next play to quarterback Zach Chapman (12) on the sidelines of their contest against United Township on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Rock Island homecoming queen and king Raquel Garcia and Denzel McCauley walk out of the tunnel during a pregame ceremony on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Victoria Fuller and Brad Steger (77) walk out of the tunnel as members of the Rock Island homecoming court before the game against United Township on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Rock Island's Brett Livingston tackles United Township's Davi Jefferson for a loss in first-half action Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Rock Island's Brandon Richardson (26) runs through traffic in the first half Friday against United Township. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Alyssa Biswell and Addison Williams (44) are announced as the princess and prince of the Rock Island homecoming before the United Township game on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI United Township's DJ McDowell hauls in a long pass and breaks Rock Island's DayQwon Jones' tackle attempt on Friday. McDowell scored a touchdown on the play. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Rock Island's Quendareus Chamberlin (31) is wrapped up by United Township's Tayvian Johnson (30) in the first of of their game on Friday, September 23, 2011. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace United Township's Davi Jefferson (22) runs twelve yards past Rock Island defenders to start the third quarter of play with a touchdown on Friday, September 23, 2011 at Almquist Field. Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES Brian D. Wallace Rock Island's Zach Chapman (12) gets sacked for a loss by United Township's Markus Murphy (53) in first half action on Friday, September 23, 2011 at Almquist Field. (Brian D. Wallace/For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace Assumption shuts out West Davenport Assumption quarterback Derek Fulton gets hit by Davenport West's Kyle Beale Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Zach Mumm knocks the ball out of the hands of Davenport West punter John Hardiek at the goal line Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Cole Clements outruns two Davenport West defenders Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Zach Mumm knocks the ball out of the hands of Davenport West punter John Hardiek at the goal line Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz The Davenport Assumption Knights are led onto the field by senior Zach Mumm on Thursday before their game against Davenport West. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's Seth Stoube (84) tries to strip the ball away from Davenport Assumption's Zach Mumm on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's John Hardiek dives for extra yards as Davenport Assumption's Patrick Smith applies the hit Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Trai Anderson falls on the loose ball in the endzone Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. Assumption's Zach Mumm caused the fumble by West punter John Hardiek. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Tim Kilfoy shakes off Davenport West's Gabe Groom on Thursday during the opening kickoff at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's Kyle Beale (71) sacks Davenport Assumption quarterback Derek Fulton on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's John Nguyen looks for the hole Thursday during first-half action against Davenport Assumption at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Other QCT photos 091511 Maquoketa's Chase Coakley gets rid of the ball before taking a hit during during a game last year against Central DeWitt. The Cardinals take a 3-1 record into tonight's game against Central DeWitt. (Times file photo) Quad-City Times Davenport Assumption football players Luke Powers (from left), Matthew Carlin, Travis Talbot and Trai Anderson spearhead a defense that is second in the MAC in points allowed per game (8.3). (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK North Scott's Emily Hermiston spikes the ball through the fingers of Bettendorf's Caitlin Wernentin. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Erin Mead makes contact with the ball as Bettendorf's Julia Willey goes for the block. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Emily Hermiston spikes the ball past Bettendorf's Julia Willey. (John Schultz /Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Nicole Deets performs a dive Tuesday at Bettendorf. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Megan Paustian powers the ball between Bettendorf defenders Kylie Kinzer (11) and Anna Willey Tuesday September 13, 2011. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Central's Miles Cook hits Davenport Assumption quarterback Derek Fulton on Thursday September 15, 2011 during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times) John Schultz Other MDA photos 091511 United Township's Jessica Harper (9) drives the ball over the net past Rockridge's Caitlin McVay during the first set Thursday Sept 22 at Rockridge gym. Gary Krambeck Dylan Daxon is this week's Area Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus after shooting a 71 to win the individual title at the Riverdale boys' golf invitational this past Saturday, besting Alleman's Dan Cutkomp by two strokes. Earlier in the week, he was a medalist once and co-medalist twice as the Rockets (12-2 in duals) won two dual meets and a triangular. John Greenwood Riverdale makes its debut in the Quad Cities Prep Football Power Poll this week. The Rams, who meet state-ranked Morrison on Friday, are 4-0 this season. The current Big Rivers Conference leaders won fewer than four games in seven of the last nine seasons. submitted Moline's Zack Fowler (25) breaks into the open for a big gain as Rock Island's Addison Williams (44) tries to bring him down in the first half Friday Sept 16 at Browning Field. Gary Krambeck Mercer County quarterback Tanner Matlick and the Golden Eagles will host Stark County on Friday night at George Pratt Memorial Field in Aledo. Mercer County can clinch a least a share of the Lincoln Trail Conference with a win. Galesburg Register-Mail Alleman's Patrick Edwald races toward a touchdown on a fumbvle return to seal Friday's 17-7 win over Quincy at Flinn Stadium in Quincy. Phil Carlson / Quincy Herald-Whig Moline-Rock Island photos Moline's Garrett Miner gets tackled by Rock Island's DayQwon Jones during Friday's game. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Moline fans react after a Maroons' touchdown Friday. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Rock Island's Amos Johnson (36) gets wrapped up by Moline's Joe Olivarez (6) in the first half of Friday's game. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Rock Island's Cole McGinnis hauls down a 27-yard pass as Moline's Joe Olivarez tries to strip the ball in the first half. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Moline coach Crick Sant Amour questions a touchdown that ended the first half Friday. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Moline's DeShawn Johnson is tackled by Rock Island's Cole McGinnis after Johnson ran for a four-yard gain Friday. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Moline quarterback Garrett Miner runs 26 yards for a touchdown Friday. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Moline quarterback Garrett Miner (12) celebrates with teammate Odessa McDowell (30) after scoring a touchdown. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Moline's Garrett Miner stiff-arms Rock Island's DayQwon Jones on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Moline's Jake Reagan heads to the field during pregame introductions. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Moline players prepare for its 2011 game against Rock Island on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) North Scott tops Muscatine North Scott's Colby Sorensen catches the Louis DeFrieze pass and runs in for a touchdown Friday during first-half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's J.D. Pumphrey catches the Louis DeFrieze pass and runs down the sidelines before getting hit by Muscatine's Jacob Yates on Friday during first-half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's John Kinney puts the hit on Muscatine quarterback Austin Sink on Friday during first half-action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott quarterback Louis DeFrieze makes a jump pass in front of Muscatine's Max Weber during first-half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott running back Tanner Johnson escapes the tackle of Muscatine's Jacob Yates on Friday during first-half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine's Jake Shoultz hits North Scott quarterback Louis DeFrieze in the left leg, resulting in DeFrieze getting injured, Friday, September 16, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott defensive back Randy Schmidt makes the interception in front of Muscatine receiver Tyler Lloyd, Friday, September 16, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine quarterback Austin Sink fumbles the ball after getting hit by North Scott's Kaedin Holst (45) and Tyler Blondell, Friday, September 16, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine's Colton McConnaha hits North Scott quarterback Louis DeFrieze from behind, Friday, Sept. 16, 2011, during first-half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Jon Crowe and Muscatine take on Davenport Assumption at Brady Street Stadium on Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Muscatine quarterback Austin Sink puts a move on North Scott's John Kinney, Friday, Sept. 16, 2011, during first-half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Central vs. Assumption Davenport Central's Joey Faison (84) and Davenport Assumption's Tim Kilfoy both try for the Derek Fulton pass Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. The pass fell incomplete. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption quarterback Derek Fulton calls his own number and scrambles upfield Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Central's Ryan Cartee gets hit by Davenport Assumption's Tim Kilfoy (37) and Nick Schebler (3) Thursday during first-half aciton at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Central's Ryan Cartee straight arms Davenport Assumption's Patrick Smith on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Central running back Tyvis Smith takes the first play from scrimmage 69 yards for a touchdown Thursday against Davenport Assumption in the first half. (John Schultz /Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Joe Bush (55) and Travis Talbot (77) wrap up Central running back Tyvis Smith at the line of scrimmage Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Zach Mumm follows his blockers Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium against Davenport Central. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's student section celebrates Tim Kilfoy's touchdown Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz The Davenport Central Blue Devils take the field Thursday before their game against Davenport Assumption at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Central quarterback Nick Gowey looks to the bench for the next play Thursday during first half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Tim Kilfoy looks upfield at Davenport Central's Mark Rollins on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Central's Miles Cook hits Davenport Assumption quarterback Derek Fulton on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Cole Clements spots Davenport Central's Jake Walters on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Nick Schebler (3) makes the catch and turns upfield against Davenport Central's Joey Faison Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Tim Kilfoy makes the touchdown catch from quarterback Derek Fulton on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. Davenport Central's Tyvis Smith gets dragged down from behind by Davenport Assumption's Sean Easler on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz 