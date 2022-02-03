THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
Bettendorf crowned six champions and had five other wrestlers finish in the top three to win Saturday's MAC wrestling tournament in Muscatine.
Sports editor Matt Coss writes about two Bettendorf eighth-graders playing in an All-American football game recently, Madison Keys' turnaround and did the Bears get it right with their hiring decisions?
Croatian Ivan Prug had a season-high 26 points and six rebounds Tuesday night to help Davenport Assumption get past Central DeWitt.
Rock Island coach Henry Hall made his team a promise before taking the court against No. 1 Geneseo.
Rock Island and Moline … it’s just different.
WHEATLAND, Iowa — There is not much tradition when it comes to girls basketball at Calamus-Wheatland High School.
Freshman Lauren Walker had 18 of her team-high 21 points in the second half Tuesday night during Central DeWitt's 60-45 win over Assumption.
Sophomore David Gorsline made a big 3-pointer and PV turned in another defensive gem to beat Davenport North in a battle of the MAC's top two teams.
Pleasant Valley head wrestling coach Jake Larsen knew Thursday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at Bettendorf was going to be a close one.
North Scott had 11 student-athletes recognized during a signing ceremony Wednesday in Eldridge.