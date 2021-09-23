alert top story THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week Sep 23, 2021 30 min ago 0 Pleasant Valley's Kayla Ruff celebrates a point during a volleyball match against Assumption on Tuesday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High school photos from 10 years ago this week. Pleasant Valley tops Assumption Pleasant Valley's Dustin Beswick makes a move, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action against Davenport Assumption at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Brandon Infiesto heads up field, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action against Davenport Assumption at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Cole Picchiotti knocks the ball out of the hands of Davenport Assumption's Jake Gervase, causing a fumble, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Former Pleasant Valley head coach Ed Morressey looks over at the scoreboard where a sign honoring him was unvaled, Friday, September 30, 2011, before the Spartans game against Davenport Assumption at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Brandon Sheeder gets hit by Davenport Assumption's Kahil McMeans (40) and Jake Gervase (10), Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Devin Schone leads the team onto the field, Friday, September 30, 2011, for their MAC game against Davenport Assumption at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Dylan Latham takes the handoff from quarterback Grant Lang, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action against Davenport Assumption at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Dylan Latham runs through a hole, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action against Davenport Assumption at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Dylan Latham runs over Davenport Assumption's Nick Schebler as he heads for the end zone for a touchdown, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first-half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Jason Stewart gets hit by Davenport Assumption's Patrick Smith, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Dylan Latham is stopped short of the end zone, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action against Davenport Assumption at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Dylan Latham dives for extra yardage as Davenport Assumption's Tim Kilfoy makes the tackle, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Dylan jumps into the arms of teammate Seth Skahill after scoring a touchdown, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action against Davenport Assumption at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Dylan Latham heads for the end zone for a touchdown, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first half action against Davenport Assumption at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Assumption's Tim Kilfoy takes the handoff and heads into the end zone, Friday, September 30, 2011, during first-half action against Pleasant Valley at Spartan Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Moline edges Rock Island Alleman Rock Island Alleman's Adam Hoogerwerf runs along the Pioneer sidelines for a big gain late in the second quarter as Moline's Nathan Adamson (20) misses the tackle during a 2011 game. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Alleman's Mitchell Morrisey (80) hauls in a long touchdown pass from Matt Schissel in front of Moline's Joe Olivarez (6) late in the first half at Ericson Field. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Moline's Ben Nelson knocks the ball out of the hands of Alleman's Matt Schissel in the first half. Adarios Jones recovered the fumble for the Maroons. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Moline's Brandon Foutch (23) runs the ball 16 yards for a touchdown after making the catch from Garrett Miner in the first half of Friday's Big Six game against the Alleman Pioneers. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Moline's Garrett Miner runs the ball upfield in first-half action Friday night against Rock Island Alleman. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Moline's Deshawn Johnson (44) is tackled by Conner Whan for a 2-yard loss during the first half at Ericson Field on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Moline's Deshawn Johnson (44) picks up enough yards for a first down at the 30-yard line as a host of Pioneer's make stop in the first half. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Rock Island Alleman's Kody DeBlieck (86) grabs the jersey and brings down Moline's Jared Requet (24) in the first half of their Western Big Six matchup at Ericson Field on Friday, Sept. 30, 2011. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES PHOTOS: North Scott downs Davenport West North Scott's Tanner Johnson is chased down the sidelines by Davenport West's Skylar Moore on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz The Davenport West Falcons take the field prior to their game against North Scott on Thursday at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's Zach Carson tackles North Scott punter Devin Johnson for a loss Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott quarterback Louis DeFrieze gets hit by the Davenport West defense Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's Carter Thompson is hit by North Scott's Caleb Burt on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's Brady Mangels puts the hit on North Scott's Tanner Johnson on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's Tyler Blondell tackles Davenport West's Carter Thompson on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West running back Carter Thompson chases the loose ball along with North Scott's Tyler Blondell after mishandling the pitch from quarterback Shawn Simmons on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West receiver Phil Poell (88) goes up after the ball while being covered by North Scott's Ben Ihrig (12) and Jacob Schwarz (28) on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's Brady Mangels nearly knocks the ball out of the arms of North Scott running back Tanner Johnson during first-half action Thursday at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Other QCT photos Pleasant Valley's Kayla Ruff celebrates a point during a volleyball match against Assumption on Tuesday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Davenport Assumption's Sydney Lunardi (9) tries to dig the ball Tuesday against Pleasant Valley. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Pleasant Valley's Megan Paustian (17) scores a point against Assumption's Katherine Huiskamp. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Pleasant Valley boys golf team members are (front row, from left): Kellen Bohn, Corey Clark and Jordan Spay; (back row): coach Ron VenHorst, Marshal Lamb, Erron Vandemore, Jack Kennedy, Spencer Payne and coach Andrew Ward. (Contributed photo) The green turned out to be golden for the Spartans. After a team member suggested wearing green for PV alum Brett Greenwood who is being treated for an apparent heart attack, the team took down conference favorite Muscatine at last weekend’s meet. (Contributed photo) Maquoketa's Chase Coakley gets rid of the ball before taking a hit during during a game last year against Central DeWitt. The Cardinals take a 3-1 record into tonight's game against Central DeWitt. (Times file photo) Quad-City Times Other MDA photos United Townshipâ€™s Davi Jefferson beats Quincyâ€™s Wesley Ervin to the end zone for the Panthersâ€™ only touchdown in Fridayâ€™s 35-6 Blue Devils win at Flinn Stadium in Quincy. Michael Kipley / Quincy Herard-Whig Rock Island senior runner Celeste Arteaga is this week's Metro Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Arteaga finished second at the Rock Island Invitational in a career-best time of 18:47. Paul Colletti Orion senior Corey Stiles runs through a tackle from Sherrard's Dwight Swartz to complete a touchdown in the homecoming game at Orion High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2011. Aaron Facemire Rock Island’s Shamell Mangrum soars high to spike the ball into the waiting arms of UT’s Jessica Harper and Emalee Leigh during their third game in the Rock Island fieldhouse Tuesday night. The Rocks took the best of three games. John Greenwood Kewanee's Dontae Pryor is this week's Area Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Pryor rushed for over 200 yards and scored two touchdowns in last Friday's 47-22 win over Fulton. Pryor had a 45-yard touchdown run that made him Kewanee's all-time leading rusher with 2,357 yards. Paul Colletti Riverdale's Mary Hemm (10) sends the ball back over the net as Riverdale takes on Prophetstown Monday Sept 26 at Riverdale High school gym. Gary Krambeck United Township's Jessica Harper (9) drives the ball over the net past Rockridge's Caitlin McVay during the first set Thursday Sept 22 at Rockridge gym. Gary Krambeck Bettendorf beats North Scott 28-3 Bettendorf's Nate Shaw gets tackled from behind by North Scott's Caleb Burt, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf quarterback Nick Hughes looks for his receiver, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. Hughes threw for over 200 yards and a touchdown to beat the Lancers 28-3. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf defensive lineman Savion Coleman knocks the ball loose from North Scott running back Tanner Johnson, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz The Bettendorf student section celebrates a first half touchdown, Friday, September 23, 2011, by throwing a roll of toilet paper into the crowd. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott running back Tanner Johnson heads upfield, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action against Bettendorf in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf quarterback Nick Hughes looks to his receiver, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action against North Scott in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf's Malique Hudson lands with his feet in the air as the ball bounces off the helmet of North Scott's Ben Ihrig and falls incomplete, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Bettendorf's Nate Shaw slices through the North Scott defense, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott running back Tanner Johnson straight arms Bettendorf's Ben Ihrig, Friday, September 23, 2011, during first half action in Eldridge. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz United Township stops Rocky Rock Island head coach Vic Boblett tells the next play to quarterback Zach Chapman (12) on the sidelines of their contest against United Township on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Rock Island homecoming queen and king Raquel Garcia and Denzel McCauley walk out of the tunnel during a pregame ceremony on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Victoria Fuller and Brad Steger (77) walk out of the tunnel as members of the Rock Island homecoming court before the game against United Township on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Rock Island's Brett Livingston tackles United Township's Davi Jefferson for a loss in first-half action Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Rock Island's Brandon Richardson (26) runs through traffic in the first half Friday against United Township. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Alyssa Biswell and Addison Williams (44) are announced as the princess and prince of the Rock Island homecoming before the United Township game on Friday. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI United Township's DJ McDowell hauls in a long pass and breaks Rock Island's DayQwon Jones' tackle attempt on Friday. McDowell scored a touchdown on the play. (Brian D. Wallace / For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CI Rock Island's Quendareus Chamberlin (31) is wrapped up by United Township's Tayvian Johnson (30) in the first of of their game on Friday, September 23, 2011. (Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES) Brian D. Wallace United Township's Davi Jefferson (22) runs twelve yards past Rock Island defenders to start the third quarter of play with a touchdown on Friday, September 23, 2011 at Almquist Field. Brian D. Wallace/FOR THE QUAD-CITY TIMES Brian D. Wallace Rock Island's Zach Chapman (12) gets sacked for a loss by United Township's Markus Murphy (53) in first half action on Friday, September 23, 2011 at Almquist Field. (Brian D. Wallace/For the Quad-City Times) Brian D. Wallace Assumption shuts out West Davenport Assumption quarterback Derek Fulton gets hit by Davenport West's Kyle Beale Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Zach Mumm knocks the ball out of the hands of Davenport West punter John Hardiek at the goal line Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Cole Clements outruns two Davenport West defenders Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Zach Mumm knocks the ball out of the hands of Davenport West punter John Hardiek at the goal line Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz The Davenport Assumption Knights are led onto the field by senior Zach Mumm on Thursday before their game against Davenport West. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's Seth Stoube (84) tries to strip the ball away from Davenport Assumption's Zach Mumm on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's John Hardiek dives for extra yards as Davenport Assumption's Patrick Smith applies the hit Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Trai Anderson falls on the loose ball in the endzone Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. Assumption's Zach Mumm caused the fumble by West punter John Hardiek. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport Assumption's Tim Kilfoy shakes off Davenport West's Gabe Groom on Thursday during the opening kickoff at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's Kyle Beale (71) sacks Davenport Assumption quarterback Derek Fulton on Thursday during first-half action at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Davenport West's John Nguyen looks for the hole Thursday during first-half action against Davenport Assumption at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Re-issue Watch Now: Related Video Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win? Marshall Vs. Appalachian State preview AP Marshall Vs. Appalachian State preview Falcons vs. Giants preview AP Falcons vs. Giants preview Wake Forest Vs. Virginia preview AP Wake Forest Vs. Virginia preview Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story +5 Local News Rick's Six: Q-C man gets lung transplant after COVID, population loss challenges Rock Island, and Davenport man arrested for meth Updated 29 min ago A good Thursday. Gusty winds and falling temps go hand in hand with the turn of the season. And Mother Nature did not disappoint.