THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

The Quad-CIty Times All-Metro wrestling team (left side from top): Nate Shaw, Bettendorf; Thomas Reyhons, Assumption; Nick Georgean, Assumption; Blake Letney, Pleasant Valley; Adam Perrin, North Scott; Topher Carton, Assumption; B.J. McGhee, Rock Island; (right side from top) Tyler Swope, Assumption; Bryan Levsen, Bettendorf; Dominic Chase, Bettendorf; Brody Grothus, Assumption; Bubba Hernandez, Bettendorf; Connor Ryan, Bettendorf; Logan Ryan, Bettendorf. Not pictured: Ben Nagle, North Scott. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)