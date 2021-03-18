 Skip to main content
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

All-Metro Wrestling

The Quad-CIty Times All-Metro wrestling team (left side from top): Nate Shaw, Bettendorf; Thomas Reyhons, Assumption; Nick Georgean, Assumption; Blake Letney, Pleasant Valley; Adam Perrin, North Scott; Topher Carton, Assumption; B.J. McGhee, Rock Island; (right side from top) Tyler Swope, Assumption; Bryan Levsen, Bettendorf; Dominic Chase, Bettendorf; Brody Grothus, Assumption; Bubba Hernandez, Bettendorf; Connor Ryan, Bettendorf; Logan Ryan, Bettendorf. Not pictured: Ben Nagle, North Scott. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)

 John Schultz

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.

