 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
alert top story

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

{{featured_button_text}}
District_Wrest_021211
Bettendorf's Dominic Chase drives Pleasant Valley's Colbey Vance to the mat during their 160 pound match, Sat. Feb. 12, 2011, during the finals of the Class 3A District wrestling tournament in Clinton. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Week in the life of Rock Island basketball

Quad-City Times photographers snapped pictures of the Rock Island boys basketball team leading up to the Rocks' Big Six title.

1 of 20
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bettendorf's Ryan Cole scores a touchdown against Davenport North

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News