THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
After breaking 18 bones and requiring a spinal fusion, Miracle Martensen was left unable to even sit up. A year later, the junior volleyball player is looking to return to the court.
Follow our reporters live as they tweet from prep football games around the Q-C area.
The Pleasant Valley football team got back in the win column on Friday night with a shutout of Dubuque Hempstead at home, but the Spartans may…
Bettendorf drops to 0-2 with a 28-7 loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday night in Cedar Rapids.
Davenport West ended a string of 46 consecutive match losses Tuesday night with a win over Davenport North at North High School.
Assumption's football team scored 27 first-half points en route to a 48-14 win over Dubuque Wahlert on Thursday.
CLINTON — You could tell from the outset Friday night that the Clinton River Kings were intent on ending their 22-game winning streak.
Pleasant Valley freshman Grace Boleyn won the Spartan Challenge on Saturday morning, covering the 5,000-meter course at Crow Creek Park in 18 minutes, 37 seconds.
Even though Davenport North trailed cross-town rival Davenport West 14-6 at halftime, there was still a bit of confidence in the Wildcat locke…
Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted for this week's Iowa Associated Press prep football poll. The first set o…