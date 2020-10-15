THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
Muscatine vs. Pleasant Valley
Bettendorf-Muscatine fb 10/22
Bettendorf-Muscatine fb 10/22
MuscGen091610js
VBallMolUT100710js
VBallMolUT100710js
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage001.jpg
VBallMolUT100710js
Bettendorf v Central010.jpg
Bettendorf v Central001.jpg
Cross country
C69G0794.jpg
Bettendorf v Central003.jpg
Ann1_jc_8_24_10
C69G4559.jpg
Bettendorf v Central004.jpg
Class 4A district cross country
Class 4A district cross country
Clinton-PV volleyball
Clinton-PV volleyball
Clinton-PV volleyball
Assumption football
Davenport Central-Davenport West
Davenport Central-Davenport West 10/14
MAC cross country meet
MAC cross country meet
MAC cross country meet
MAC cross country meet
MAC cross country meet
Support Local Journalism
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
Davenport Central-North Scott football 10/21
RI soccer falls in regional title match
Moline wins Big 6 volleyball title
Moline girls cross country moves on to sectionals
QC Prep Football Poll -- How they fared, Week 9-2010
Tappa's `Best of the Big 6' football awards
New pairing nets big rewards for Alleman doubles duo
Sherrard's Kammerman, Calderone part of long-running Tiger tradition
Rocks continue to fall in QC prep football power poll
Randle 'about 40 percent sure' of college choice -- but won't say where
Countdown to kickoff: Rocks pre-game routine focuses on focus
Several prep football teams fighting for playoffs in season's final weeks
Prep girls' golf state tournaments
Prep boys' golf state tournaments
Moline spikers net national ranking
Pool closure can't slow Moline's Patch
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Pleasant Valley-Davenport North football 10/15
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!