alert top story THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week Mar 31, 2022 36 min ago 0 Moline's Kaitlyn Knary lays down a bunt, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during first-inning action of Game 1 against Rock Island. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week: Throwback Thursday: Quad-City Times Moline's Jenna Winthurst slides safely into home as Rock Island catcher Jasmine Ragusi drops the ball, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during third inning action of Game 1 in Rock Island. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rocky left fielder De'Aysha Walker makes the catch, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during first inning of Game 1 against Moline. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Moline's Kaitlyn Knary lays down a bunt, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during first-inning action of Game 1 against Rock Island. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island's Jenna Smith gets the force on Moline's Jenna Winthurst and tries for the double play, Saturday April 7, 2012, during second-inning action of game one. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz The new skipper for the Rock Island High School baseball team is Jay Wayland, as he looks over the field, Thursday, March 29, 2012, during a game agianst Geneseo. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Former Alleman coach Chris Lemon returns to the Pioneers dugout after a six-year stint from 2003-2008. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times file photo) John Schultz Moline's Miranda Marion is congratulated by teammates after a 2-run homer against Geneseo in Moline, Illinois Tuesday March 20, 2012. Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Moline pitcher Kelsey Reed in action against Geneseo in Moline, Illinois Tuesday March 20, 2012. Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Rock Island's Triniesha Gray competes in the girls long jump at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet at Browning Field Saturday March 31. Gary Krambeck United Township's Autumn Vergeyle clears the bar in the girls high jump B flight at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet Saturday March 31. Gary Krambeck Moline's Kyle Moore stretches to clear the bar at eight foot four inches, Saturday, March 31, 2012, during the pole vault competition at the Shipley Invitational held at Browning Field. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz United Township senior Damon Overton enters this weekend’s Illinois boys state track and field meet ranked 15th in the triple jump with a leap of 45 feet. A top-seven finish would make Overton UT’s best-ever finish in the event. (John Schultz/Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Caleb Drake passes Clinton's Emmanuel Marcos-Teles on the bell lap, finishing first with a time of 9:37.02, Friday, March 30, 2012, during the 3200m run in the Spartan Invitational held at Pleasant Valley High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz North Scott's John Kinney watches as he clears the bar at 5-4, Friday, March 30, 2012, during high jump competition at the Spartan Invitational held at Pleasant Valley High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Pleasant Valley's Caleb Drake crosses the finish line with the winning time of 9:37.02, Friday, March 30, 2012, during the 3200m run at the Spartan Invitational held at Pleasant Valley High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Rock Island pitcher Chase Wiggins collides with Geneseo's David Behrens on Thursday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz United Township's Tayvian Johnson and Alleman's Mitchell Morrisey go for the rebound, Friday, February 10, 2012, during first half action at the Carver PE Center on the Augustana campus. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz Iowa wrestling state champions from left, Nick Georgean, of Assumption, Tyler Willers, of Pleasant Valley, and Nate Shaw, of Bettendorf, pose for a photo in Davenport, Iowa Monday February 27, 2012. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES) JEFF COOK Throwback Thursday: MDA Moline's Jordan Wilson takes possession away from Quincy's Kaleigh Kuhlman during the Western Big 6 overtime battle at Flinn Stadium in Quincy. Michael Kipley / Quincy Herald-Whig Alleman pitcher Cody Sedlock would hold Orion to one hit in four innings pitched in the Pioneers' 13-0 victory over Orion Monday, March 19, 2012, in Orion. Todd Welvaert Doing stretching together before track practice Alleman sprinters Ethan DeCap, left, Matt Hubbell, Ian Ferguson, Max Mendoza, Kylee Dorsey and Patrick Ewald. The Pioneers are hoping a deep sprint group can do big things this season after a strong start at last Saturday's Shipley Invitational. Gary Krambeck Sherrard’s Izzy Anderson beats Alleman runner Karlee Rumler to the base in the fifth inning Wednesday at the Alleman Sports Complex. The Tigers capitalized on Pioneer errors and stretched their lead as the game progressed, winning 13-6. John Greenwood Todd Welvaert Rock Island's Triniesha Gray competes in the girls long jump at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet at Browning Field Saturday March 31. Gary Krambeck United Township's Autumn Vergeyle clears the bar in the girls high jump B flight at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet Saturday March 31. Gary Krambeck United Township's Tayvian Johnson in the 110 meter hurdles B at the Shipley Invitational Track and Field Meet. Gary Krambeck Rock Island senior Jalea Jackson, running during last spring's Western Big 6 girls' track meet in Galesburg, is hoping to shake off a career filled with injuries and finish on a high note for the Rocks. Gary Krambeck 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Re-issue Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team A look at this year's Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa wrestling team. It is led by Camanche's Eric Kinkaid, state champion and wrestler of the year. Iowa girls track & field primer: Individuals, teams to watch A look at the top Iowa girls track & field individuals and teams to watch this spring in the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area. Quad-Cities All-Metro wrestling team A look at this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro wrestling team, which is led by Bettendorf freshman TJ Koester and Moline senior Kole Brower. MAC girls soccer storylines The Mississippi Athletic Conference girls soccer season begins Tuesday night when Assumption hosts Davenport North, then ramps up Thursday wit… Jackson nets hat trick as Assumption beats North in opener The five-time defending Class 1A state champion Knights opened up their season with a 6-0 win over Davenport North, and Jackson, who led the team in goals a season ago, had a hat trick. Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois wrestling team A look at this year's Quad-Cities All-Western Illinois wrestling team, which is led by Riverdale state champions Collin Altensey and Brock Smith. Rockets spoil long-awaited Alleman baseball opener After several false starts, the second Jerry Burkhead coaching era began late Friday afternoon with the Alleman High School baseball team's se… Iowa boys track & field primer: Individuals, teams to watch A look at the top Iowa boys track & field individuals and teams to watch this spring in the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area. Central's Ford looking to build on breakout sophomore season in net After her freshman season was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Addie Ford knew she had to make up for lost time. Seven locals to participate in Iowa Shrine All-Star Game The Iowa Shrine All-Star Game, which has raised more than $2.6 million, will hold its 50th anniversary this July at the UNI-Dome. Watch Now: Related Video NFL mandates each team must have minority offensive coach for 2022 season Watch now: Hawkeye WR coach Kelton Copeland on Iowa receivers and expectations Watch now: Hawkeye WR coach Kelton Copeland on Iowa receivers and expectations Watch now: Hawkeye TE coach Abdul Hodge on returning to Iowa as an assistant Watch now: Hawkeye TE coach Abdul Hodge on returning to Iowa as an assistant Watch now: Hawkeye OC and QB coach Brian Ferentz on coaching quarterbacks Watch now: Hawkeye OC and QB coach Brian Ferentz on coaching quarterbacks