THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Bettendorf's TJ Koester captured a state championship Saturday night while teammate Bradley Hill and PV's Caden McDermott settled for second.
The Pleasant Valley girls basketball team earned its first state tournament trip in a dozen years Tuesday night with a win over Cedar Rapids Washington.
Bettendorf's TJ Koester and Bradley Hill and Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott secured a spot
Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball coach Jennifer Goetz reached a milestone on Saturday night.
CHAMPAIGN — When the buzzer went off signaling an end to Aoci Bernard’s state title bout, the Rock Island senior had no idea if he had won or not.
Dubuque Senior eliminated Bettendorf 45-33 in a Class 4A substate opener Monday night at Bettendorf High School.
This week's Iowa Pacesetter is Pleasant Valley senior guard Ryan Dolphin, who is averaging 25.5 points in his last four outings.
A look at Tuesday night's two regional final girls basketball games in Iowa involving Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt.
The Davenport Assumption High School boys basketball team looks to be peaking at the right time.
IOWA CITY — Nobody said it would be easy.