 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

  • 0
Assumption vs. MOC-Floyd Valley

Davenport Assumption players celebrate their 59-32 Class 3A championship game win over MOC-Floyd Valley by hoisting the championship trophy over their heads, Saturday, March 3, 2012, on the court at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)

 John Schultz

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News