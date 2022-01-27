THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Paul Keitel wore many hats. Husband, father, farmer, bus driver, referee and umpire were just a few.
- Updated
When Matthew Bailey woke up Friday morning, he had no idea he would be committing to play football at Illinois just 48 hours later.
Read how the Moline standout's weekend transpired.
- Updated
This week's Iowa Pacesetter is Central DeWitt senior Shawn Gilbert. The 6-foot-9 basketball player is the MAC's leading scorer and rebounder through 14 games.
- Updated
Davenport North’s Cade Guinn stands out to begin with, towering over his competitors at 6-foot-5, but what Guinn did on the floor Saturday dre…
- Updated
CORALVILLE — Ella Schmit challenged herself during the season. She shifted weight classes at multiple tournaments to face the top girls in the state.
- Updated
CORALVILLE — When Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit competed in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls’ state wrestling tournament …
- Updated
ELDRIDGE — Luke Elgin does not possess the best record or even the best technique on North Scott High School’s wrestling team.
- Updated
Halle Vice had a game-high 24 points and Addie Kerkhoff made three 3-pointers in a 70-plus second stretch to help PV down North Scott.
- Updated
Illinois Pacesetter: When Kammie Ludwig was in third grade, she made it a goal to play Division I basketball. With that goal in hand, her attention turns towards closing out her senior season with a state title.
- Updated
DEWITT — One point at a time, Davenport North earned every bit of its 61-55 overtime win at Central DeWitt on Tuesday.