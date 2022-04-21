THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
United Township's Mitch Ellison gets the force on Alleman's John Tracey and makes the throw to first, completing the double play Saturday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
United UT Bryce Luken celebrates with Rico Esparza after the Panthers' Game 1 win over Alleman on Saturday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Rock Island Alleman second baseman John Barrett tries to tags out United Township's Alonso Ochoa on Saturday. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
United Township High School baseball team members Aaron Halligan, left, Connor Gunneman and Rico Esparza. (Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Bettendorf's Eduvie Ikoba jumps in front of Pleasant Valley's Ian Grask, Thursday, April 26, 2012, during first half action at Bettendorf High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Pleasant Valley's Griffin Geick and Bettendorf's Eduvie Ikoba colide while trying to head the ball, Thursday, April 26, 2012, during first half action at Bettendorf High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Bettendorf's Lucas Rollinger goes for the header in front Pleasant Valley's Adam Swanson, Thursday, April 26, 2012, during first half action at Bettendorf High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Bettendorf's Eduvie Ikoba heads the ball, Thursday, April 26, 2012, during first half action agaisnt Pleasant Valley at Bettendorf High School. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
West Liberty's Avery Meyers throws in the second flight of the boys class 2A discus finals at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on May 20, 2011. (DAWN J. SAGERT / The Waterloo Courier)
Durant's Brady Grunder throws in the second flight of the boys 2A discus final at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on May 20, 2011. (DAWN J. SAGERT / The Waterloo Courier)
Rock Island catcher Jasmine Ragusi (21) congratulates Hailey Feldhahn after her lead-off home run against Alleman on Saturday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Alleman infielder Lexi Ferrari makes an out against Rock Island during Game 1 of their doubleheader. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Alisha Jones of Davenport North High School is one of the best 400-meter runners in the state. Wednesday April 18, 2012. (Larry Fisher/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Moline's third baseman, James Bertelli fields a grounder and throws to first for the out in the first game of a doubleheader at Quincy on Saturday.
Rock Island sprinter Mystique Thompson leads off the Rocks in the 4x100 relay during Friday’s Sterling Relays. The Rocks won the event but fell a point shy of Geneseo in the team chase.
Geneseo High School senior Darrian Hartman holds the school record in the triple jump and pole vault and is a big reason the Maple Leafs hope to win their first-ever sectional.
Geneseo senior forward Kelsey Nystrom is this week's Metro Pacesetter for The Dispatch and The Rock Island Argus. Nystrom is the current Illinois Quad-Cities Metro scoring leader and helped the Maple Leafs win the Pekin Invitational last weekend.
Rock Island junior Jake Scudder
United Township High School shortstop Bryce Luken, left, tags out Quincy's Brad Umisig on a steal attempt during the first game of a Western Big 6 Conference double-header Saturday in Quincy. The Panthers swept the twinbill, winning by scores of 3-2 (in 10 innings) and 4-1. (Herald-Whig Photo/Steve Bohnstedt)
Rock Island's Celeste Arteaga takes first in the A-flight of the 800 meter.
Matt Coss writes Ira Dunsworth won a slew of track and field championships, but his legacy is more about the man he was and being an ambassador for the sport in the Q-C.
We have reached the final day of qualifying for this year's Drake Relays. Athletes have until the end of the day Thursday to qualif for this y…
Payton Kruse did not go out for track & field his freshman season. His sophomore campaign was wiped out by a global pandemic. His junior y…
The North Scott boys soccer team ended a three-game losing streak with a win over 10th-ranked Davenport North on Monday.
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.
Bettendorf shared the wealth Tuesday.
Last spring found the Orion and Riverdale baseball teams more towards the middle of the pack in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
The 35th annual Rock Island girls track and field Invitational came down to the final event, and Geneseo’s 4x400 defending state champion relay team made sure it ended the meet on top.
The No. 2 player for Pleasant Valley is 7-0 so far this season and hasn't dropped a set for the Class 2A second-ranked Spartans
PORT BYRON — First place in the Three Rivers West Division baseball race was on the line Tuesday afternoon, and Gage Hugart knew it.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.