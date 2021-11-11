THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Playing just days after his father passed away, Fulton running back Jacob Jones accounted for 105 total yards and three touchdowns in Fulton’s 55-14 dominating defeat over Ottawa Marquette on the road.
Willowbrook defeated Moline 30-26 with a fourth quarter comeback to spoil the Maroons' historic hopes. Moline came up just short of its first 10-win season since 1906.
The last time Moline and Willowbrook met in the playoff, it didn't go so well for the Maroons. After a thrilling first round victory, Moline now has it eyes set on unfamiliar territory - the third round.
More than half of the Mississippi Athletic Conference will have new boys basketball coaches this season.
Third-ranked Easton Valley beat defending state champion Remsen St. Mary's 42-36 in an eight-player semifinal Wednesday in the UNI-Dome.
West Des Moines Valley back-up tailback Dion Hutch rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns in Friday's 40-14 quarterfinal win at Valley Stadium.
PRESTON — The third time was the charm for the Easton Valley football team.
West Delaware denied West Liberty a chance for its first state championship with a four-set win Thursday in Cedar Rapids.
KEWANEE — For the second straight week, the Kewanee football team found itself needing to overcome a double-digit halftime deficit.
Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr and Muscatine's Abby Lear each won two individual events at Saturday's state-qualifying meet.