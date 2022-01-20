THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kneeling at the edge of the mat and headphones draped around her neck, Ella Schmit hollers words of encouragement and instruction at her teammates.
- Updated
Bettendorf High School’s wrestling team was humbled last week in its gymnasium. The Bulldogs were the ones dishing out the pain Thursday night…
- Updated
Davenport North's Journey Houston is this week's Iowa Pacesetter. The freshman, who leads the MAC in scoring, already has three offers from power 5 programs.
- Updated
Bettendorf had six champions at Saturday's Midwest Shootout, half of those freshmen and another a sophomore.
- Updated
Ryan Dolphin had a team-high 21 points as Pleasant Valley remained unbeaten on the season with a 47-35 win over Central DeWitt.
- Updated
This week's Illinois Pacesetter is Erie-Prophetstown wrestling standout Elijah Friedrichsen. The 285-pounder is 29-1 with 17 pins on the season.
- Updated
Adversity comes in many forms and Tuesday, the Davenport North boys basketball team dealt with it all.
- Updated
A recap of Saturday's wrestling action in the Quad Cities:
- Updated
The Rock Island Rocks overcame every kind of adversity imaginable on Saturday night during Moline’s Eastbay Shootout at Wharton Field House — …
- Updated
A look at the top individual and team performances from the past week in the Quad-Cities area.