THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

2011 State Track
Members of the Assumption girls 1,600-meter relay team including Remi Ricciuti, left, hug each other at the finish line Saturday during the girls Class 3A state meet in Des Moines during the state track championships. The team finished first with the time of 3:56.56. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times) John Schultz

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.

