THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

High school photos from 10 years ago this week.
Davenport Central vs. Burlington football 8/26
Davenport Central vs. Burlington football 8/26
Davenport Central vs. Burlington football 8/26
Davenport Central vs. Burlington football 8/26
Davenport Central vs. Burlington football 8/26
Davenport Central vs. Burlington football 8/26
Davenport Central vs. Burlington football 8/26
Davenport Central vs. Burlington football 8/26
Davenport Central vs. Burlington football 8/26
VolleyballPVBett083110js
VolleyballPVBett083110js
VolleyballPVBett083110js
VolleyballPVBett083110js
VolleyballPVBett083110js
North Cedar 7_RM.jpg
North Cedar 5_RM.jpg
North Cedar 6_RM.jpg
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage008.jpg
Maquoketa High School
North Cedar 4_RM.jpg
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage013.jpg
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage012.jpg
North Cedar 3_RM.jpg
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage016.jpg
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage006.jpg
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage014.jpg
Maquoketa High School
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage011.jpg
Central_DeWitt_football_3_LF_00010750A
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage005.jpg
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage004.jpg
Wooden Shoe
Central_DeWitt_football_1_LF_00010750A
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage003.jpg
Mac Volleyball Scrimmage015.jpg
North Cedar 2_RM.jpg
Maquoketa High School
Wooden Shoe
Football
North Cedar_RM.jpg
Speed, size allow RI's Watson to run either around or through defenders
Group looking to improve Aledo's George Pratt Memorial Field
Countdown to kickoff: Geneseo keeps its players working on Monday
WB6 football teams end quarter-century drought
Moline, Quincy should battle in WB6 again
Big 6 questions for Big 6 soccer
UT losing streak finally comes to an end
Stark County looks to come out ahead in rugged LTC race
Large local contingent dot state grid rankings
Randle finalizes official visit dates
Newman looks to unseat reigning 2A champ Mustangs in Big Rivers football race
New year, same expectations for Geneseo
Moline opens new soccer facility with win
Former Olympic powers look to stake claim to West Central grid title
Countdown to kickoff: Sunday meeting critical for game-day preparations
New coach, new attitude for Moline football
After early wakeup call, Pioneers KO Dukes
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Moline-Sterling football 8/27
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!