THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Springfield beat Rock Island 94-72 on Friday night in what turned out to be the highest scoring football game in Illinois state playoff history.
ELDRIDGE — North Scott jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter of Friday’s Class 4A first round playoff game.
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines finished off her dominant freshman season with a state championship Saturday.
Bettendorf compiled only 82 yards of offense Friday night in a 24-6 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie in a Class 5A playoff opener.
Even with its top attacker battling a hand injury, North Scott advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals with a sweep over Bondurant-Farrar.
With five runners in the top 30 overall, Tipton reclaimed its place as the top Class 2A boys cross country team in Iowa on Saturday.
Pleasant Valley is into the Final Four of the Class 5A state volleyball tournament for a third straight year with a four-set quarterfinal win Monday afternoon.
Top-ranked Davenport Assumption rallied to win in five sets Tuesday morning at the Class 3A state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
After losing in five sets to Ankeny in a Class 5A state semifinal last year, Pleasant Valley earned some payback Wednesday in a four-set win in Cedar Rapids.
Here is a capsule look at the five quarterfinal matches involving Quad-City metro/area teams Monday and Tuesday at the state volleyball tournament.