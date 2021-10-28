THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here is a look at the football pods the Iowa High School Athletic Association released Saturday morning for the Round of 16 and quarterfinal c…
- Updated
Bettendorf's Cameron Figgs intercepted a pass near the goal line late in the fourth quarter Friday to secure the team's 17-10 win over Davenport North.
- Updated
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn has been a model of consistency in her freshman season with five victories and three runner-up finishes.
- Updated
CLASS 4A MOLINE REGIONAL
- Updated
North Scott secured its third consecutive state tournament trip with a sweep over Central DeWitt on Tuesday night.
- Updated
Ben Sacco had a pretty good idea it wasn’t going to be a pleasant evening.
IHSA playoff football is returning to the Quad-Cities. Moline and Rock Island will host first round matchups next weekend.
- Updated
After two losses in its first three games and with its starting quarterback out for a significant period of time, the Pleasant Valley football…
- Updated
CEDAR RAPIDS — Tuesday’s Iowa Class 3A regional championship was strictly a business trip for top-ranked Davenport Assumption.
- Updated
Pleasant Valley senior setter Kora Ruff leads this year's all-Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball selections.