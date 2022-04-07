THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week

A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week:
Jesse Day Invitational
Pleasant Valley's Anne Leners clears a hurdle during last year's Jesse Day Relays in Davenport. Leners has the state's second-fastest time in the 400 hurdles.
Pleasant Valley's Chloe Miller is air born as she jumps in the long jump Friday, April 13, 2012, during field events at the Jesse Day Invitational track meet held at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Bettendorf's Taylor Scheetz (behind) hands the baton over to teammate Mahnee Watts, Friday, April 13, 2012, during the girls 3,200-meter relay at the Jesse Day Invitational track meet held at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Davenport West senior Katie Hoeper relaxes on the field at Brady Street Stadium, waiting for her races Friday, April 13, 2012, during the Jesse Day Invitational track meet. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Davenport Central senior Christopher Parker clears the bar at 5 feet, 8 inches Friday, April 13, 2012, during the high jump at the Jesse Day Invitational held at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Bettendorf's Tyler Younkin and Davenport Central's Tyvis Smith battle for the finish line Friday, April 13, 2012, during the 100-meter dash at the Jesse Day Invitational track meet at Brady Street Stadium. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Runners stay packed together at the start of the boys 3,200-meter run Friday at the Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Kyndalyn Moore, 11, from Davenport shows her support for her brother, Skylar, during Friday's Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Davenport North's Jordan Trowers launches the discuss 89 feet at Friday's Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Bettendorf senior JP Flynn launches the discuss 143 feet, 10 inches during Friday's Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Bettendorf junior Anna Peer keeps her head warm while she tightens her spikes Friday at the Jesse Day Invitational. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Alleman outfielder Dan Cutkomp makes the catch during Saturday's game against Moline. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Alleman baserunner Ryan O'Keeffe reacts to being called out during third inning of Game 2 against Moline on Saturday. Moline second baseman Jake Frost made the tag. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Alleman's John Barrett is called out as he slides back to first base during a double play Saturday's against Moline. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Davenport West forward Edi Turcinhodzic, left, and Davenport Central's Ben McCullough (9) battle for the ball. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Davenport West midfielder Grant Leacox, left, and Davenport Central's Matt Hutton battle for the ball Tuesday. (Jeff Cook/QUAD-CITY TIMES)
Moline's Jordan Wilson takes possession away from Quincy's Kaleigh Kuhlman during the Western Big 6 overtime battle at Flinn Stadium in Quincy.
Moline's Jenna Winthurst slides safely into home as Rock Island catcher Jasmine Ragusi drops the ball, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during third inning action of Game 1 in Rock Island. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Rocky left fielder De'Aysha Walker makes the catch, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during first inning of Game 1 against Moline. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Moline's Kaitlyn Knary lays down a bunt, Saturday, April 7, 2012, during first-inning action of Game 1 against Rock Island. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Rock Island's Jenna Smith gets the force on Moline's Jenna Winthurst and tries for the double play, Saturday April 7, 2012, during second-inning action of game one. (John Schultz / Quad-City Times)
Alleman pitcher Cody Sedlock would hold Orion to one hit in four innings pitched in the Pioneers' 13-0 victory over Orion Monday, March 19, 2012, in Orion.
United Township track coaches Merlyn Hood, Bob Feller and Jim Wesselman have offered their services the last 10 years to help local athletes improve their speed work. Hood is a former UT state champion, Wesselman a former UT cross country and track coach and Feller is the current boys' head coach.
Moline senior Emily Rasche has played a big role in leading the defending state champions to six straight victories, all but one by the 10-run rule. Rasche hit a pair of first-pitch home runs in the same inning last weekend while going 7-for-10 with 7 RBIs and 6 runs scored in against rival Rock Island.
Martel Hunter is coming off a big day at Saturday's Lee Calhoun Invite in Macomb. Hunter broke two long-standing records - a 13-year-old record with his winning time of 22.49 in the 200 and a 15-year-old mark with his 50.78 in the 400. Hunter also won the 100 meter dash and the long jump.
Alleman's Tyler Yeocum
Rock Island's Derrick Willies, running in the 110-meter hurdles at the Shipley Invitational on March 31, is drawing a great deal of college interest for his exploits on the football field.
Doing stretching together before track practice Alleman sprinters Ethan DeCap, left, Matt Hubbell, Ian Ferguson, Max Mendoza, Kylee Dorsey and Patrick Ewald. The Pioneers are hoping a deep sprint group can do big things this season after a strong start at last Saturday's Shipley Invitational.
