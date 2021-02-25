THROWBACK THURSDAY: A look back at prep sports from 10 years ago this week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DES MOINES — Dustin Bohren finally finished a wrestling season with a win. Bradley Hill achieved perfection. Griffin Liddle made it a state ti…
- Updated
DES MOINES — Dustin Bohren pulled it out in dramatic fashion. Bradley Hill is one win from a perfect season. Griffin Liddle is on the doorstep…
- Updated
About a year ago at this time, the Davenport North boys’ basketball team found its footing under first-year coach Marc Polite and parlayed it …
- Updated
There’s a word that, sometimes, can get overlooked when it comes to the game of basketball.
- Updated
DES MOINES — North Scott coach Drew Kelly was having difficulty finding the words to describe what Deven Strief accomplished at the Iowa state…
- Updated
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — The Camanche boys’ basketball team graduated three all-staters from last year’s state semifinal squad.
- Updated
DES MOINES — Travis Hodges was in a precarious position after the first period of Thursday afternoon’s Class 3A state tournament match.
- Updated
DEWITT — Past experiences were Central DeWitt's greatest asset Tuesday night.
- Updated
DES MOINES — Davenport Assumption might not have the volume of state wrestling qualifiers like it has had in previous seasons, but Jon Terrone…
- Updated
CLARENCE, Iowa — To the outside world, nobody would have thought that following a five-game losing streak and a 5-11 record, Davenport Assumpt…