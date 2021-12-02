Thursday's Illinois prep report

Girls’ basketball
Quincy 38, Alleman 27: Offense was tough to come by for the Alleman High School girls basketball team in Thursday’s Western Big 6 Conference contest in Quincy. The Pioneers were playing from behind much of the game and then only scored one fourth-quarter point in a 38-27 setback to the Blue Devils.
Claire Hulke led the Pioneers with 10 points and Averi Rangel added six, including splitting free throws in the fourth quarter for the lone Pioneer point.
Quincy led 12-9 after the opening stanza and 24-19 at halftime. The Blue Devils added two points to the margin in the third to take a 33-26 lead into the fourth when the hosts posted a 5-1 margin.
Taylor Fohey led the Blue Devils with a game-high 21 points.
United Township 53, Sterling 19: Coach Carie Walker's United Township High School girls basketball team shook off a tough home-opening loss earlier this week to roll to a big 53-19 road victory over the Sterling Golden Warriors at Musgrove Fieldhouse on Thursday.
No details from the game were available.
Wrestling
Geneseo 49, Galesburg 23: After winning the first two matches against Galesburg by pins, the Geneseo Maple Leafs lost the lead in Thursday’s Western Big 6 Conference dual against visiting Galesburg with three straight losses.
However, the Leafs responded in a big way and rode seven pins to the 49-23 dual-meet victory.
Devan Hornback (106, 1:01) and Tim Sebastian (113, 2:04) opened the match with quick pins before the hosts dropped the next three. The Leafs, though, responded with three more pins from Jack Snyder (138, 0:34), Josh Hock (145, 1:00), and Anthony Montez (160, 3:01) to secure a comfortable lead as Nathan McAvoy followed with a 10-2 major decision at 170.
The Leafs then followed with pins from Landon Shoemaker (182, 3:50) and Levi Neumann (285, 1:48) to go with Harrison Neumann’s 2-0 decision at 190 to wrap up the win.
Rockridge 60, Alleman 12: In a match in which there were more forfeits than pins, the Rockridge Rockets handled the Alleman Pioneers in a 60-12 nonconference affair on Thursday.
In addition to five victories by forfeit, the Rockets had four wrestlers win by pin and they were all quick ones. Rockets with pins were Tyler Thiem (120, 31 seconds); Zayd Evans (170, 1:28); Nathan Petreikis (195, :20); and Connor Shaffer (220, :42). George Starks battled for a 10-9 victory over Alleman’s Andrew Torres at 182.
Alleman’s only win on the mat was by junior 285-pound standout Charlie Jagusah, who recorded another pin, this one coming in 62 seconds.